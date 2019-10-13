SEEKONK — Three businesses have been given the green light by the planning board.
Planning board members at their meeting last week approved plans for a gas station/convenience store, convenience store, and motorsports vehicle business.
Motorsports Nation Massachusetts plans its vehicle sales and service operation at 3-5 Progress St., which is near the Speedway gas station off Route 6.
The business plans to deal with motorcycles, ATVs — four-wheelers and side-by-sides — and personal watercraft.
The site is located in a highway business district.
The gasoline/convenience store with a drive-in would be situated at 1075 Newman Ave. (Route 152). Seekonk Gas, which runs a gas station there, is the applicant.
The site is just north of Micheletti’s restaurant and near Brook Street.
“The branding for either the gas or drive-through operations is yet to be finalized,” Town Planner John Aubin said.
The convenience store would be located in an existing building at 635 Fall River Ave. within the Luthers Corners Village Zoning District. The applicant is Joseph Geha.
“Although it wasn’t specifically discussed, my understanding is that there would not be any national branding,” Aubin said.
Planning board members issued minor conditions for the plans for all three applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.