Patrick McDermott, a Democratic candidate for Norfolk County sheriff, will be on the ballot of the Sept. 1 primary.
McDermott, a Quincy resident, has announced he has turned in the required 1,400-plus certified signatures and nomination papers to the state, ensuring his place on the ballot.
McDermott said his vision for the post is to expand the role of the county’s “chief public safety officer,” making the office a central resource for all the communities in Norfolk County for more than just crime prevention.
“In times like these, we have seen communities step up to provide services and information, but what is clearly lacking is a central, coordinated effort to share information, resources and services for the people of Norfolk County,” McDermott said in a press release.
He currently serves as the Register of Probate, a position overseeing the county’s probate and family courts. McDermott said the job “has prepared me for the county-wide responsibilities of sheriff.”
Also running in the Democratic field for sheriff are former Quincy mayor Bill Phelan and James Coughlin, a retired state police detective from Dedham.
Jerry McDermott, no relation to Patrick, has served as Norfolk County sheriff since he was named by Gov. Charlie Baker to run the Norfolk County jail in November 2018. The Republican is a former Boston city councilor who had led the South Shore Habitat for Humanity.
The election winner will serve the final two years of the term of former Sheriff Michael Bellotti, who stepped down to become president of Quincy College.
Whoever wins the election would have to run again in November 2022, when a full six-year term will be filled.
In the Attleboro area, the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office covers the three King Philip towns of Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk as well as Foxboro and Franklin.
