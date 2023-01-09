ATTLEBORO -- As of Monday at noon, three candidates for the special mayoral election scheduled for Feb. 28 had been certified: Timothy Barone, Cathleen DeSimone and Jay DiLisio.
Candidates have until 5 p.m., Tuesday to submit their nomination papers.
John Davis is the fourth candidate.
The Election Commission would then have 10 days to certify the papers.
A fifth candidate for mayor, Spooky the Cat, was denied papers by the election office. Spooky was pictured on a city Instagram sitting in the council president’s seat at City Hall, dressed in a shirt and tie. In cat years he meets the age requirement of 18, but for some reason he was not allowed to register to vote.
