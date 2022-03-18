FOXBORO — Capping separate investigations, police have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the manufacture and distribution of fentanyl-laced pills made to look like legitimate medication.
In addition to the arrests, police said Friday that they seized over $30,000 cash, over 10 pounds of marijuana, about 100 fake pills suspected to contain the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, LSD, and psilocybin mushrooms.
Two of the suspects, Ana Galarza, 21, and Tyler Coute, 26, both of Taunton, were ordered held without bail after their arraignment Friday in Wrentham District Court.
They pleaded innocent to trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession of a class E prescription pills. They face a dangerousness hearing March 25, according to court records.
The suspects allegedly made fake pills made to look like Percocet in their room at the Gaard Motel on Route 1, where detectives confiscated a pill press in a raid Thursday, authorities said.
Also found in the room was a small number of the pills, a blue powder alleged to be a mixing agent used to make the pills look authentic, and suspected drug paraphernalia, according to police.
In addition, Coute had over $30,000 in his possession when detectives from Foxboro and Mansfield and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a search warrant, according to court records.
The warrant was obtained after undercover drug purchases were made from Coute during a month-long investigation by Foxboro and Mansfield police, officials said.
“The investigation revealed that a male subject had been selling these pills in the area for several months,” Foxboro police said in a statement.
If convicted, the pair faces a maximum 20-year prison term on the fentanyl trafficking charge.
Prosecutors are also seeking to hold Galarza for violating her bail conditions in a separate case. She was arraigned last Friday in Brockton District Court on weapons and traffic offenses, according to court records.
Foxboro home bust
In an unrelated investigation, Bernaddy Mondesir, a 23-year-old Foxboro man, was arrested last week after police executed a search warrant at a his Foxborough Boulevard home.
Police say they recovered over 10 pounds of marijuana, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, a loaded .45 caliber gun and about 90 hand-pressed pills suspected of containing fentanyl and made to resemble Percocet.
“These pills sold on the street usually contain fentanyl and can be extremely dangerous,” police said in a statement.
Mondesir was taken into custody by officers from the Bridgewater State University Police Department on a warrant stemming from another investigation at the school, police said.
He will be facing related drug and weapons charges filed by Foxboro police in Wrentham District Court at a later date.
“These investigations and arrests highlight the dangerousness of obtaining and using what is believed to be a prescription medication from a source other than a pharmacy or licensed practitioner,” police said.
“Throughout the country, and in Foxboro, there are countless overdoses and even deaths from individuals ingesting what they believe to be a legitimate prescription medication, only to be a fraudulent pill containing the highly-addictive and deadly substance of fentanyl and other dangerous mixing agents,” police said.
In court records, police say they have responded multiple times to incidents at the Gaard Motel, including drug-related overdoses.
The investigations remain ongoing, according to police.