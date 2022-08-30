SHARON -- Three people escaped serious injury in a five-car crash on Interstate 95 North just north of the Mechanic exit in Foxboro Monday night.
Sixteen other people were evaluated by EMTs and declined to be taken to a hospital, Sharon Deputy Fire Chief Michael Madden said.
Eight ambulances were dispatched to the 10:15 p.m. crash between the Mechanic Street and Route 1 exits, including ambulances from Mansfield, Walpole, Canton and Sharon.
One person was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in a Mansfield ambulance and Sharon and Walpole EMTs each took a patient to the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
Several vehicles, including a passenger van, were involved in the accident, according to Madden.
Four of the drivers were from Rhode Island and the other was from Amesbury.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash.
