PLAINVILLE — Three people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle rollover accident Monday on Route 1.
The accident took place about 1:30 p.m. in front of Peterbilt truck sales.
One driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital’s Trauma Center in Providence by a Wrentham ambulance, Plainville Acting Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
A Foxboro ambulance took a passenger in the vehicle to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with what appeared to be minor injuries, Ball said.
The driver of the vehicle that rolled over also suffered minor injuries and was taken by a Plainville ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, he added.
The vehicles were both traveling southbound when officials believe one struck the other during a lane change.
There was no patient ejection or entrapment, Ball said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.