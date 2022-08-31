NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Three people were injured, two seriously, in a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 just north of Route 120.
All three were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence in North Attleboro and Plainville ambulances, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
One of the drivers, a woman, was listed in stable condition early Wednesday night, according to Police Chief Richard McQuade.
The other car was occupied by a woman and her son, who was driving. They were expected to recover, McQuade said.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. and forced police to close Route 1 North at Route 120 while they conducted an investigation and rescue workers tended to the victims.
The crash occurred when the woman driver attempted to cross the southbound lanes from a plaza at 28 East Washington St. (Route 1) to go north on Route 1 and collided with the second car, which was traveling south, according to the police chief.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, according to the fire chief.
The ages and names of the victims were not immediately available.
The crash is under investigation.
