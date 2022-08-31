north crash site 8-31-22

Police blocked traffic at Route 1 North at Route 120 for a two-car collision on Route 1 Wednesday afternoon.

 NORTH ATTLEBORO POLICE PHOTO

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Three people were injured, two seriously, in a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 just north of Route 120.

All three were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence in North Attleboro and Plainville ambulances, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.

