SEEKONK — Three people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 6 in which a van flipped over, police said.
Firefighters had to cut the van and a car to free two of the victims, a man and a woman, police Capt. Matthew Jardine said.
The two victims and a third adult were taken to area hospitals with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Jardine said.
They were among five people injured, according to the police captain.
The crash occurred about 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 6, which is Fall River Avenue in that area. The crash was near the entrance of a shopping plaza that includes At Home and a Chick fil-A.
Police had to close the westbound lanes for about an hour, Jardine said.
The van flipped after striking the rear of a car, trapping the male driver in the van and the female driver of the car.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash.
East Providence firefighters assisted local firefighters at the scene.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
