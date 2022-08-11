Three people who vanished from the Attleboro area are on a new expanded list of missing persons, including a suspected murderer, being sought by authorities.
The Cold Case Unit of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III’s office is now searching for people missing for the past 50 years. Previously, the unit focused on missing persons over the last 30 years.
Among those on the list is accused murderer and fugitive Andrew Dabbs, who is wanted for what the district attorney’s office said was the execution-style killing of his girlfriend in Norton on Oct. 10, 1981.
The Derry, N.H., man, who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Robin Shea in the chest with a .45-caliber revolver while driving through Norton, and later and dumping her body on Route 123 near the Wading River.
Last October, on the 40th anniversary of her killing, the FBI announced a reward for up to $20,000 for information on Dabbs’ whereabouts.
He would be 79 now and is also on the list of Most Wanted fugitives in Bristol County.
Dabbs was 39 at the time of the murder and was described as being 5-foot-11-inch Black man weighing about 180 pounds.
He had brown hair, brown eyes, a large freckle on his nose and a prominent vertical scar on his right forearm. He also had large burn scars on his upper left arm.
Also on the list is a North Attleboro man, Kenneth Cauldwell, who was last seen Nov. 27, 1992, leaving his East Street home after a dispute with a family member.
Cauldwell was 34 at the time of his disappearance. He was described as being a white man, 5-feet 8-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighing about 140 pounds.
When Cauldwell was last seen, he was wearing jeans, sneakers, and a flannel shirt. Many searches have been conducted in and around North Attleboro since that time but without success.
Investigators are also searching for Michael Sugura, who was 15 when he was last seen on Feb. 13, 2016, in Attleboro.
Sugura would be 22 now and was living in Attleboro at that time he went missing, according to the district attorney’s office.
He is described as a Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and acne on his face, and weighing about 150 pounds.
Sugura may have traveled to the Brooklyn borough of New York City and could be using the alias of Yanes-Sugura, the district attorney’s office said.
The three are among 19 missing persons in the county. Some have been missing for many years without any details of what happened to them, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
Although there are many circumstances where individuals go missing and no criminal circumstances are involved, Miliote said it is important that they can be accounted for to rule out concerns by law enforcement authorities and provide answers to family members.
Quinn’s Cold Case Unit has been very successful in bringing charges in homicide and violent sexual assaults cases dating back more than 30 years.
Most recently, new DNA testing of evidence resulted in the indictment of David Reed for the 2001 cold case homicide of his half-sister, Rose Marie Moniz, in New Bedford.
Last year, a serial rapist, Ivan Keith, who brutally accosted, assaulted and raped at least four women during the 1990s, was tracked down in Maine and convicted.
Investigators explored new technologies that combined available DNA evidence with genetic genealogy, which Quinn said led to Keith’s identification and conviction.
He is now serving a life sentence.
Efforts are ongoing to not only identify bodies but also to develop a DNA profile for missing persons so that it can be used, even many years later, to help in identifying a missing person, Miliote said.
“We are trying to locate each and every one of these missing persons in order to bring some closure to families and friends who have been searching for their loved ones for years,” Quinn said in a statement.
“At the heart of our mission is bringing justice to victims. That is why we are now expanding our ‘cold case’ efforts into new frontiers.”
The Cold Case Unit is working with the local police, the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Unit and other law enforcement partners to provide the latest technology and forensic testing to identify bodies and human remains found in Bristol County, some of whom are homicide victims.
Assisting are nationally recognized agencies and labs who specialize in using the most modern forensic technologies, including the FBI and the University of North Texas.
Anyone with any information regarding any of these missing person cases is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police Lt. Ann Marie Robertson at 508-961-1918 or AnnMarie.Robertson@pol.state.ma.us
Anonymous tips can be submitted via the DA’s text-a-tip program by texting the word “Bristol” to the phone number CRIMES (274637).
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.