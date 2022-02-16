PLAINVILLE -- There will be contests for the board of selectmen and local and regional school committees in the April 4 annual town election.
Everyone who pulled nomination papers returned them by Monday's deadline, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said.
Select board chair Brian Kelly, a former finance committee member wrapping up his first term, and finance committee member and former longtime library trustee chair Sherri Minch will be facing off for a three-year select board term.
Former fire chief Justin Alexander, who recently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the local school committee, Sarah Cronin and Steven Albert are running for two three-year school committee seats.
One school board seat up for election is filled by Chair Linn Caprarella and the other spot that will be listed on the ballot is vacant due to a resignation.
There will also be a race for King Philip Regional School Committee between Gregory Wehmeyer and Joseph Cronin IV, husband of Sarah Cronin. There is one year remaining in the term of Samad Khan, who just resigned.
"I'm happy to have a few races on the ballot," Robertson said. "We usually will get between 12% to 15% turnout for an annual election. I'm hopeful to have the same turnout, maybe even higher."
Alexander, who has been serving on the planning board for about six months, has no opponent for a three-year planning board seat, and board Chair Dawn Denizkurt is running for a five-year seat.
Other uncontested seats are board of health member Louis G. LeBlanc III for a three-year term, assessor Patricia Bergevine for a three-year term, Shannon MacKenzie for a one-year board of assessors seat, and Denise B. Nado for a three-year library trustee seat she has been filling.
Also with no opposition are park commissioner Christopher Faille for a three-year term and Maggie Clarke for a five-year redevelopment authority seat.
And due to the 2020 federal census, the town's precinct lines have shifted.
"We still have three precincts but some people will be in a new precinct," Robertson said.
Voters are advised to check out the new voting precinct list on the town clerk's page at www.plainville.ma.us.