WRENTHAM -- There will be races for board of selectmen, local school committee and planning board in the April 4 annual town election.
There is a four-way contest for a three-year seat on the school committee held by longtime member Eric Greenberg.
The candidates are Lauryn Blakesley, Cynthia Fuller, Paul Lashway and Cynthia Foley.
There is also no lack of interest in the board of selectmen as conservation commission member Julie Garland, finance committee member William Harrington, and longtime selectman Joseph Botaish are running for two three-year seats.
Botaish, the board's chairman, is running for a fifth term but Selectman Stephen Langley is not running for a sixth three-year term.
And for the third contest, for two three-year planning board seats, incumbents James Lawrence and Michael McKnight will face a challenge from Spencer Dickinson.
"I anticipate this election being an ordinary annual town election with the turnout being between 10% and 12%, a slight increase because of the contested races," said Town Clerk Cindy Thompson, who is running unopposed for another three-year term.
Also running unopposed for three-year terms will be board of health member Peter Roman, Fiske Library board of trustees members Suzanne Bove and Lori Yarworth, and constables Stephen Hamlin, Michael Galasso Michael Abril.
Housing authority member Carol Mollica, the town's former longtime town clerk, returned papers for a five-year housing authority spot.
Edward Goddard is also unopposed for another one-year town moderator stint.
Those who pulled candidacy papers but didn't return them by last week's deadline were assessor Irene Levesque for another three-year term, and Edward O'Neil for a one-year assessor slot. No one took out papers for a one-year library trustee seat.