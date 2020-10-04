FOXBORO -- Two people were flown by medical helicopter and a third person was transported by an ambulance to Boston area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash on North Street around noon on Sunday.
A dog in one of the two vehicles involved was taken to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in Walpole also after suffering serious injuries.
According to Foxboro Police, officers received a shoplifting report at the CVS Pharmacy at Patriot Place, located at 72 Washington St., around 11:56 a.m.
Police were given the description of two suspects along with a license plate of a blue Chrysler minivan. An officer responding to the call spotted the vehicle as it passed him traveling in the opposite direction on North Street, according to police.
The officer, according to a press release, turned his cruiser around and saw the minivan accelerate and the officer lost sight of it.
A short distance later, about a half mile away, police came upon a crash between the Chrysler minivan and a Honda Ridgeline at the intersection of North Street and Larelot Road. The press release said the officer did not witness the crash.
The operator of the Ridgeline, the only occupant in the vehicle was flown by Boston Medflight to a Boston Hospital for treatment. A dog in that vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported by the Foxboro Animal Control Officer to Tuft’s Veterinary Hospital in Walpole.
The operator of the Chrysler minivan also suffered serious injuries and was transferred by a second helicopter to a Boston area hospital for treatment. A female occupant of the minivan also suffered serious injuries, according to police, and was transported by a Foxboro Fire Department ambulance to a Boston area hospital.
The accident is being investigated by the Foxboro Police Department and is being assisted by the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Police were assisted on the scene by the Walpole Police and the Foxboro Fire Department.
Police said the names of the involved will not be released until families are notified.
