PLAINVILLE — What the Sullivan-Stewart School of Irish Dance lacks in size, it more than makes up for in skill.

Though the school is small, it boasts several highly talented dancers who have gone on to compete at the highest levels of Irish dance. And this year, the school has managed for the first time to send three of its dancers to the World Championships, taking place next month in Montreal.

