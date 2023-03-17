PLAINVILLE — What the Sullivan-Stewart School of Irish Dance lacks in size, it more than makes up for in skill.
Though the school is small, it boasts several highly talented dancers who have gone on to compete at the highest levels of Irish dance. And this year, the school has managed for the first time to send three of its dancers to the World Championships, taking place next month in Montreal.
“As a small school, it really means a lot to be able to go,” said Fiona Stewart, 20, one of the dancers who will be competing at the championships. Joining her are younger sister Annie, 18, and fellow student Erin Roy, 10.
Annie and Fiona live in Waltham with their mother, Deirdre Stewart, who owns the school. Erin lives in North Attleboro with parents Kelly and Chris Roy and sister Megan, 13, who also dances Irish step at the competitive level.
Annie, Fiona and Erin qualified to compete at World Championships based on high placements at the qualifying New England regional competition, called Oireachtas, in November. At that event, Annie placed second out of 33 dancers, Fiona placed second out of 11 and Erin placed fourth of 26.
“I was pretty proud of myself because I didn’t think that I would get that far…It was really good to get that sash,” Erin said.
“To see her accomplish, being onstage, having fun out there…It’s not always easy for her. To see her conquer those types of fears and really shine…It’s neat to see,” said mother Kelly Roy.
While this will be Erin’s first year competing at World Championships — and also the first year she is eligible to compete, based on her age — both Fiona and Annie have qualified for the competition in the past. And at the most recent World Championships she qualified for, Fiona placed 12th, high enough to earn a World Champion medal, making her the first dancer from the school to do so.
She says that she had been dancing for a while before she began achieving the success she has today, however. “I really began to progress…when I began to dance for myself,” she said.
All three dancers began dancing at a young age, about 4 or 5. They currently attend classes together as students at the school’s highest, championship level, which encompasses dancers ages 8 to 23 competing regularly in Irish dance at championships, also known as feiseanna.
During the regular season, the girls attend three to four classes a week as championship level dancers. That will increase to four to five classes a week in the run-up to the World Championships, as each girl adds an additional, more targeted class to prepare for the competition.
“It’s really a different level of pushing yourself in every class, going to competitions regularly,” Stewart said. In addition to owning the school, she is also a teacher there, and has taught all three girls since they started dancing.
Each dancer will have to balance that extra class with already full schedules. Erin Roy, a fifth grader at Amvet Boulevard Elementary School in North Attleboro, does both aerobic dance and gymnastics in addition to Irish step.
Annie Stewart is a senior at Dana Hall School in Waltham. In addition to her own classes, she also helps teach some of the beginner classes at the dance studio. She also runs her school’s Green Action Committee, an environmental student group.
Fiona Stewart is a sophomore at Brandeis University, balancing competitive dance with teaching classes at the studio and a job working in a lab. She intends to major in biology and is considering a minor in computer science.
Though they have varied other interests, the girls all share one thing: a passion for Irish step dance.
“It’s a really special art form or activity. It’s athletic but it’s also artistic and it’s also got this cultural aspect,” Stewart said.
She added, “It’s that truly beautiful Irish music intertwined with the dance that really makes it special.”
And that appreciation for the dance is shared by her daughters.
“Irish dance has real family and cultural roots for me,” Fiona said.
“When you’re on the stage at Worlds, everything blurs,” Annie said. “It feels like it’s just you on the stage…It feels easy, effortless, blissful.”
Though competing at World Championships is an achievement in itself, each dancer is going not only for the experience, but with a goal in mind.
This feels like the first time I’m going to Worlds with a real chance of achieving my lifetime goal,” said Annie, who is hoping to place high enough to earn a medal. “I’m going not just for the experience, but to achieve my dream,” she added.
