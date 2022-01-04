ATTLEBORO -- Police say intruders brazenly broke into a Peck Street home twice within hours Tuesday morning in order to steal marijuana from the residents.
Three suspects from Rhode Island were arrested in Providence shortly after police issued a regional bulletin to area departments after the second break-in just after 11 a.m., according to police.
The suspects were identified by police as 20-year-old Jaylen Ladue of Woonsocket and 18-year-old Asuriah Becote of Chepachet.
The name of the third suspect, a 17-year-old Providence boy, was not released because he is a juvenile.
After receiving the regional bulletin, Providence police stopped a car the suspects were traveling in on Douglas Avenue, according to Attleboro Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr.
During a subsequent roadside investigation, a plastic Airsoft pistol resembling an actual semi-automatic firearm was found concealed in the 17-year-old’s possession, Cook said.
The three suspects were arrested by Providence police and charged as fugitives from justice.
Additionally, the 17-year-old will be charged by Providence police with carrying a concealed weapon, according to Cook.
Attleboro detectives are obtaining arrest warrants charging all three suspects with home invasion in what police say was a targeted crime.
They are expected to appear for arraignment in Attleboro District Court at a later date following rendition proceedings in Providence District Court.
Cook said he could not release some details because aspects of the investigation were ongoing.
The investigation began after police were called to the house about 4:15 a.m. where two residents had locked themselves in a bedroom, according to Cook.
The pair watched the three intruders by live-feed home surveillance video camera and called police.
Within seconds, the intruders fled the house when they apparently realized someone was home, according to Cook.
Police searched the area with the help of a state police K9 unit but no suspects were found at that time.
About seven hours later, police were called again to the same house for another break-in but the intruders fled before police arrived, Cook said.
A second search with a state police K9 ended without locating any suspects.
Police determined two intruders returned to the scene of the crime, according to Cook, which was confirmed by the home video surveillance system.
The video shows two males, wearing the same clothing as the intruders from the earlier break-in, entered the basement, Cook said, adding that one appeared to be carrying a handgun.
The residents did not confront the intruders in either break-in and no one as injured.
After the initial break-in, Cook said, detectives had developed leads about identities of the suspects involved and the getaway car.
Police issued the regional bulletin to police departments in the surrounding area and Rhode Island which ultimately led to the apprehension of the three suspects.
“During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that these were not random acts and the residence in question was specifically targeted by the suspects for the purpose of stealing marijuana,” Cook said.
An undisclosed amount of marijuana was reportedly stolen from the home.
After the initial break-in, police released photographs of the intruders taken from the home security system of the victims.
The intruders all wore face masks and one carried a white backpack.
Cook did not say whether evidence, other than the Airsoft gun, was found when the suspects were stopped by police.
The deputy police chief thanked the Massachusetts State Police and Providence police for their help in quickly locating and apprehending the suspects.
