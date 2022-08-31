Their names won’t be on the ballot on Tuesday but at least three area residents are mounting write-in campaigns to challenge incumbents in the fall.

All are running as Republicans, although they didn’t gather the signatures of registered voters to get on the ballot in the conventional way. Their positions on the issues, when they are willing to discuss them, tend to skew to the conservative wing of their party. None have ever run for office before.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.