Their names won’t be on the ballot on Tuesday but at least three area residents are mounting write-in campaigns to challenge incumbents in the fall.
All are running as Republicans, although they didn’t gather the signatures of registered voters to get on the ballot in the conventional way. Their positions on the issues, when they are willing to discuss them, tend to skew to the conservative wing of their party. None have ever run for office before.
In each case they have chosen to take on Democrats who have no primary opponents and no candidates on the GOP primary ballot for their seats. To get on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election, each has to get at least as many write-in or sticker votes as they would have had to get signatures from voters. It’s not a low bar.
The latest is Patrick McCue, 24, of Mansfield who launched his effort three weeks ago to challenge freshman state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, for the seat from the 14th Bristol District. He admits he’s facing a challenge, saying in his campaign statement, “150 is a lot of write-in votes, especially with only one local primary contest, but I am confident that it can be done.”
Michael Chaisson of Foxboro launched his write-in campaign effort in June and is seeking the Republican nomination to run against state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro. Chaisson’s campaign has a website and Facebook page. He’d need 300 votes to get on the ballot to challenge Feeney, who has been in office since 2017, and independent candidate Laura Saylor of Mansfield.
Chaisson, a local contractor doesn’t mention his stands on the issues and hasn’t responded to phone calls and emails from The Sun Chronicle. But he says on his social media pages he was prompted to run by the high cost of food, fuel and housing.
On Saturday, according to his social media page, he was outside Foxboro Town Hall for the beginning of early voting.
Facing the biggest challenge of the three is North Attleboro resident David Cannata. He’s looking to unseat first-term U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton.
Cannata, 38, a 2002 graduate of North Attleboro High, describes his politics as “conservative and libertarian” and a “a right-leaning independent,” but he’s reluctant to go into policy specifics before the general election in November. “My positions are not that important right now,” he told The Sun Chronicle in a phone interview. If he gets on the ballot, he says, he’ll campaign in the general election in the 4th Congressional District, which runs from the Boston suburbs to Fall River.
He got into the race, he says, because he didn’t think it was right for there not to be a contest.
While he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Aug. 11, as of Tuesday he had no financial reports listed.
He says no one urged him to run but he does have people advising him now and “we are talking to various groups in different areas.” As a write-in candidate, he’ll need 2,000 votes to run for Congress.
Cannata has one daughter and, after having worked in the construction trade after graduating from high school, has been working in property and facilities management. For the last three years. He’s been teaching OSHA and other regulated safety courses to construction workers and contractors.
McCue, who also filed his campaign paperwork with the state’s campaign finance office Aug. 11, hasn’t listed any contributions or expenses yet. But he too says he didn’t like the idea of there being an uncontested election.
“The Statehouse is currently an all but exclusive Democrat club,” McCue said in a statement announcing his candidacy last week. “I hope to give voters a choice in November and do my small part in restoring bipartisan representation to the state.”
He says that even if he falls short in his effort next week, he would still run as a write-in candidate in the general election.
McCue, who is single, is a graduate of Mansfield High School, has an associate’s degree in liberal arts from Massasoit Community College and is studying for a bachelor’s in history at Bridgewater State University. He is employed at Clinical Science Laboratory in Mansfield.
In his statement, McCue’s views on the issues align with those of GOP gubernatorial hopeful Goeff Diehl and the more conservative wing of his party. Chief among them is opposition to the new state law that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for Massachusetts driver’s licenses.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.