The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the way people look at work — especially those who work in offices and who have been working from home for two or three years since the pandemic began in March 2020.
For some jobs, like health care, public works, retail, service and others, a person has to be in person, but many office and administrative jobs are different.
Jack Lank, president and CEO of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce headquartered in Plainville, said it’s a different labor landscape.
Lank said the coronavirus pandemic changed work habits for a lot of people.
“The pandemic created a different work scenario,” he said. “Working remotely and working hybrid has changed the way employees want to work. Remote and hybrid positions work for some companies, but there are some jobs that can’t be done remotely.”
And some people who got laid off still have not returned to the labor force, which means there are fewer workers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Labor Department reported earlier this week that the number of job vacancies dropped to 8.8 million in July, the fewest since March 2021 and down from 9.2 million in June, according to an Associated Press report. But fewer Americans also quit, with 3.5 million people leaving jobs in July, down from 3.8 million in June.
However, according to the AP, there are still more 1.5 available jobs for each unemployed worker.
Lank said local companies report that it’s still tough to hire.
“My members tell me the job market is still difficult,” he said. “Trying to find and keep good employees has been and is continuing to be a challenge.”
Raising wages has not done much good either, Lank said.
“When the minimum wage was raised, other employees that were making more than minimum wage expected and demanded their compensation go up too,” Lank said. “So this put companies in a difficult position to either have to raise wages or risk losing good employees. Some have had to increase wages to keep employees that would job hop for more money.”
Lank said almost every restaurant in the area is hurting for help.
He said companies are doing their best to keep employees, but employees have to work at it, too.
“I believe most companies are trying to adapt to the changing workforce,” he said. “Offering fair wages and benefits is only part of the solution. Some job seekers need to understand, you need to have the knowledge and skill set to warrant higher wages.”
Statistics
Currently, the unemployment rate in Massachusetts is 2.5% — that’s near full employment.
It’s down from 3.7% in February, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The state’s office of Labor and Workforce Development reported there are 3,781,200 employed in the state, a gain of 719,600 since the employment low in April 2020, the month after the pandemic began.
In August 2020, the unemployment rate in Massachusetts soared to 16.1% which was the highest in the nation.
The labor participation rate, which reflects all those working in the state out of the total population, was 64.5% in July, meaning that 92,000 people were unemployed. In April 2020, at the start of the pandemic, it was at 60.4%.
One of those struggling to find qualified people is Daryl Reuter, who owns a medical supply company on Park Street called DR Medical Orthotics and Durable Medical Equipment.
He said he recently hired a delivery driver and an office worker, but it wasn’t easy.
“It’s like they don’t really want a job,” Reuter said. “They show up in sweatpants. There are so many government handouts a lot of them just want to stay home and collect. I find it very hard to hire people.”
Reuter is still looking for someone to keep his books, he said.
Others are having an easier time.
Among the jobs people have to appear in person for are certified nursing assistants and home health aides.
And Ryan Perrault, executive director at Christopher Heights, an assisted living facility on South Main Street in Attleboro, said hiring has been pretty easy for those.
There’s a big sign out front that Christopher Heights is hiring CNAs and home health aides, but the work is only part-time which may be a factor. Some people may only be looking for a little extra income.
“We haven’t had any difficulty in hiring people,” he said. “Right now we’re only looking for people for per diem shifts, one or two eight-hour shifts per week at most. We’re having good success in finding qualified people.”
He said the hiring is to plug holes for current full-time or part-time employees who want to take vacations.
Perhaps the ease of hiring is the willingness to accept inexperienced people.
Perrault said Christopher Heights takes recent graduates from CNA schools.
“We’re open to hiring those without experience and then training them to do the job we expect them to do,” he said.
Outside Engineered Material Solutions, a metallurgical company, in Attleboro, there’s a sign that says “Now Hiring!”
It lists seven positions.
But Lisa Doherty, director of human resources, said the sign is not accurate.
There are only two positions available at present.
“We’re in the process of seeing what we really need,” she said, noting that the economy is “slowing down.”
Customers aren’t ordering as much as they used to, Doherty said.
Asked if it’s been difficult to hire, she said yes.
It’s always been difficult, she said, but that comes from something other than a labor shortage.
Doherty said with her company the difficulty in hiring comes with finding skilled people to do the work.
“It takes a while to get the right people, and it takes a while to train the right people,” Doherty said.
Meanwhile news articles report that businesses are pushing their employees to report back to the office now that the pandemic has subsided.
A July report by Business Insider said that a slew of businesses were pushing to get office workers back at least two days a week and sometimes to the full five days a week.
Companies listed in the story included Amazon, Apple, Black Rock, Chipotle, Citigroup, Disney, Goldman Sachs, IBM, JPMorgan, Meta, Redfin, Starbucks, Tesla and Twitter.
A CNBC Make It article published in March 2022 reported about research from Microsoft that indicated 50% of companies wanted their workers back in the office five days a week. It went on to say that what companies wanted and workers wanted differed.
“In the same report, 52% of workers said that they are thinking of switching to a full-time remote or hybrid job in 2022,” it said.
At Sturdy Health, the city’s largest employer with 2,100 workers, there was a hiring glut of per diem workers during the pandemic due to employee illness and vaccination requirements.
“The pandemic created significant staffing challenges for healthcare systems nationwide, including Sturdy Health,” Sturdy Health Manager of Talent Acquisition Kelly Fitzpatrick said. “Throughout the pandemic, employees and potential candidates were choosing temporary assignments versus accepting permanent positions within hospitals and health systems.”
Pay sparked that.
“This was in large part due to the extremely inflated pay rates afforded to (those willing to travel) during the pandemic which created a profound financial impact across the healthcare industry,” Fitzpatrick said. “Within the past eight months, the Sturdy Health recruitment team has been able to reduce their system’s dependence on contract labor through creative recruitment strategies,” she said. “We are noticing that candidates are tiring of travel assignments and are looking for full-time positions.”
Fitzpatrick said the per diem surge is cooling.
“We are partnering with this particular talent pool to share the many great reasons to join the Sturdy Health team,” she said. “Hiring has remained steady at Sturdy Health, and they are currently recruiting for 137 positions ranging from full-time to per diem.”
Meanwhile, many people were allowed to work from home at Sturdy Health, according to Justine Zilliken, vice president and chief strategy officer.
“In speaking with our Human Resource Director Sandra Nastari, she shared that during the pandemic, many of Sturdy Health’s... team members were encouraged to work from home,” Zilliken said. “This included colleagues in areas such as accounting and information technology.”
Since the decline in the pandemic, some have returned to work, she said.
“While many of our team members have returned to the office, Sturdy Health still offers and supports hybrid and fully remote work environments in support of and alignment with our business needs.”
The dean at Ricciardi College of Business at Bridgewater State University, Professor Jeanean J. Davis-Street, agreed with Lank that the labor landscape has changed.
She has seen what she calls a “power shift.”
“During the pandemic, the balance of power shifted somewhat from employers to employees, who became more adept at conducting company business from the comfort of home,” Davis-Street said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“When employees realized that they were just as, if not more productive, at home, it removed many of the justifications that employers had for requiring employees to commute to work in an office setting,” she said.
But she noted that working from home is limited to administrative tasks.
“However, the ability for remote work is limited primarily to ‘white-collar’ and or administrative work that is conducted mainly on computers or via telephone, i.e., work that does not require hands-on engagement,” she said. “Employers who expect employees to come in for a five-day work week may find that they have a difficult time recruiting talented workers, especially if their competitors offer flexible work schedules.”
She forecast that hybrid employees who will work at home at least part-time will become permanent.
“In the long-run, I predict that administrative types of positions will always have a remote-work option because employees will accept nothing less than the flexibility they have grown accustomed to,” Davis-Street said.
“An alternative that I have also seen taking place is that some companies are instituting 3-day weekends, where the 40-hour work week is completed over 4 days. This way, employees will always have Fridays or Mondays off.”
Conflict between employers and employees may lead to a lack of workers, she said.
“Employers that are inflexible on remote work options may find themselves understaffed, which could decrease profitability and customer service, both of which could hurt the business along with their reputation for delivery of goods and services,” she said.
Currently, the employee has the upper hand.
“In the current job market, which is characterized by low unemployment and high demand for workers, the employee still has a high level of bargaining power and may continue to negotiate for more remote work options,” Davis-Street said. “With the continuing exit of Baby Boomers from the workforce coupled with the relatively low birth rate and a hostile immigration policy, employees can maintain that level of power for the foreseeable future.”
But a recession could change that, she said.
“The only possible scenario that can change this dynamic is if a recession occurs within the next year,” she said. “Then the balance of power may shift back to the employer.”
While many workers used COVID-19 as a reason to work from home, she predicts that will lessen.
“Over time, as COVID-19 shifts from its pandemic status to an endemic, seasonal illness like the flu, it will be less likely to be used as an excuse for working from home,”Davis-Street said. “Rather, the simple desire of most employees to work from home will be the driving factor for increased instances of remote work.”
She said BSU did and still does offer the remote work opportunity.
“BSU offers remote-work options that are dependent on the employees’ specific job descriptions and their particular union,” Davis-Street said. “For those employees whose positions do not require hands-on, in-person work, they have the opportunity to work at least one day a week from home.”
She said many office workers have returned to campus.
Lank said raising the minimum wage did little good and Davis-Street agreed.
The federal minimum wage in 2023 is $7.25 an hour. The Massachusetts minimum wage in 2023 is $15 an hour as of Jan. 1, 2023.
“Unfortunately, the increase in minimum wage enacted by cities and states occurred during the pandemic, just after the federal government had infused billions of dollars into the economy through stimulus checks, child tax credits, and unemployment subsidies,” she said.
“At the height of the pandemic, when demand (for workers) was low, the U.S. saw the highest savings rate in its history. But as the pandemic subsided, the pent-up demand came back raging full-force, which led to high inflation, thus negating the benefits of wage increases.”
She said most employees don’t overestimate their value to their employer and that employees, if they got pay raises, wouldn’t “hop” to another job with another company.
“I do not believe that employees are overestimating their value, especially when you consider that companies have had some of the most profitable years since the Great Recession,” Davis-Street said.
Davis-Street added that the job market is in for bigger changes because of the surge in artificial intelligence.
“The arrival and enhancement of artificial intelligence is going to quickly and fundamentally change the job market,” she said.
“From 2000 to 2015, this new century — with the advent of the Information Age and the rapid integration of lightning-fast computers, smart phones, and social media — has already seen the elimination of several job-types that had existed for generations.”
And that leads to another change.
“With AI, we will see another round of careers that will be completely eliminated as entire career fields become obsolete,” Davis-Street said. “In higher education, we will need to adapt our academic curriculum to be more flexible and responsive to the career opportunities that are on the horizon as opposed to only focusing on those careers that exist today.”