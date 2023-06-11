REHOBOTH — A thunderstorm moving through the area created a last-minute change to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School’s 62nd commencement, causing the ceremony to be moved into the gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
Two tickets had been given to each of the 157 graduates for their parents in the event the ceremony had to be moved indoors, while other areas of the building provided seating for the overflow.
Before the graduation began, Principal Gail DeCecco addressed the crowd and thanked them for their cooperation under the circumstances, saying that with the chance of another storm likely to pass through, she and the school administrators “couldn’t roll the dice” on having the ceremony outside.
“Thanks for making the best of it; I know (the graduation) is going to be lovely,” DeCecco said, as someone in the crowd called out their thanks and applause resounded through the gym.
Shortly past 4 p.m., the graduates solemnly began their processional, smiling bravely as they took their seats in the middle of the gymnasium floor. On a table in front of them, their diplomas stood prominently even with no ornamentation. DeCecco had related in her earlier speech:“Everything got soaked.”
Before the members of the Senior Chorus sang the National Anthem, Student Government President Marina DePalo asked for a moment of silence “for personal thought and reflection” before leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Later in the commencement, the chorus would also sing the class song, “I’ll Always Remember You” by Miley Cyrus.
Class President Angelina Cabral recalled that while she and her classmates couldn’t wait to grow up, the adults in their lives were telling them, “Don’t wish these years away.”
“Now, we are all 18 (years old) … years do not slow down and we have to try and figure out what each of our dreams are, no matter where our lives take us,” Cabral said. “We can reminisce of the years of our childhood and wish we could go back, but in reality, those years are gone and behind us. They have shaped us into who we are today.”
Salutatorian Hayden Bessette posed a “simple question” to his classmates: “Why is high school important?”
Bessette’s perspective, as he explained, was the fear of the unknown in the journey of growing up.
“High school is just as important as any other moment in life,” Bessette said. “It’s a place where you struggle and grow so you can take that next step onto bigger and better things. So it’s OK to be afraid, it’s OK to not know what you’ll face and where you’ll go. Just know that along the way, you’ll grow and change for the better … as everyone here embraces that next unknown.”
As Bessette was midway through his speech, another heavy round of rain could be heard on the roof of the gymnasium, lasting through the beginning of Sabrina Marsella’s honor essay, in which she reminded her classmates that the definition of a “goodbye” was not forever, but “until we meet again.”
Marsella also wove the class motto, a quote by Mark Twain, into her wishes for her classmates. “Don’t become fixated on the past. Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.”
She said “in high school, most of us cared about how we dressed, who we hung out with, or what we posted on Instagram. But as we start to grow older, no one is going to remember. What you will remember, however, are the missed opportunities you didn’t take.”
DeCecco, who recently submitted her resignation as Dighton-Rehoboth’s principal, emotionally commended the graduates not just for their accomplishments as students but for their chosen response to the “enormous challenges” of their lives in and out of the classroom with perseverance.
At the forefront of those challenges, she said, was the disruption of school life by the COVID-19 pandemic starting in March 2020.
“As the past two years have unfolded, our community has not only rebounded, it has flourished. This, my Class of 2023, is because of your choices,” DeCecco said. “You have chosen to re-engage in your education academically, socially, athletically.”
After requesting a moment of silence for Leonard Hersh and Craig Cooke, custodians at the high school who died within a year of each other, Superintendent Bill Runey praised the graduates for their various accolades that garnered national attention, but also cautioned them not to mistake winning for being the only measure of success.
“Your future success will be dependent on how your co-workers, your family and your community gets to grow from the ways that you’ve learned to deal with adversity,” Runey told the graduates. “What has enduring value are the habits and the mindsets from the pursuits that you’ll carry forward to shape our world.”
Valedictorian Nathaniel Wheeler encouraged his classmates to not regret anything they did or did not do during high school, but to live the lives they wanted to live.
“Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and learn from them,” Wheeler said. “Most importantly, live like your younger self would have wanted: with aspiration and dreams to reach the stars.”