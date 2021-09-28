ATTLEBORO -- A thunderstorm blew through the area Tuesday afternoon, dropping pea-sized hail in Plainville, Foxboro and Cumberland and torrents of rain in other communities.
The storm did not cause any major damage or power failures, according to police and fire officials, but set off alarms in some buildings.
The Attleboro Water Department reported .35 inches of rain by 4:30 p.m.
Social media postings in Foxboro and Plainville contained videos and photos of hail.
The weather is expected to improve Wednesday with sunny skies but windier conditions and lower temperatures, with a high only near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Norton.
Nighttime temperatures are also expected to make it feel more like fall with lows dipping to around 48 degrees Wednesday night and 43 on Thursday night.
