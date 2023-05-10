ATTLEBORO — It didn’t take long this time.
After about 15 or 20 minutes of searching with a ground penetrating radar, a time capsule buried 25 years ago was found behind Brennan Middle School on Wednesday afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — It didn’t take long this time.
After about 15 or 20 minutes of searching with a ground penetrating radar, a time capsule buried 25 years ago was found behind Brennan Middle School on Wednesday afternoon.
Edmund Belsky from Geosearch Drilling out of Sterling was operating the machine and let out a shout.
His two helpers, Augustin Vargas and Tyler Leger, came over and started digging.
Soon they hit the top of a wooden box and, as it was cleared of dirt, Dawn Greening, a teacher at Brennan now and when the box was buried, and her colleagues let out a whoop.
“It’s been a journey,” Greening told the Geosearch crew and the Cryan Landscaping crew, who also helped. “We couldn’t have done it without you.”
Greening said she got another clue about the capsule’s location from a custodian who worked at the school when it was buried and who actually remembered where it was buried.
He said it was near two big rocks, and that’s exactly where it was.
David Flynn and Osiela Mota of Cryan pitched in and started digging to clear the box.
Flynn eventually pried the rotten top open and inside was a plastic bin that contained various items buried 25 years ago.
When it was opened, much of the paperwork had rotted and fallen apart, but other items such as a cheerleading uniform, a floppy disc, pennants — all signed by students and staff — a cassette tape, a pen and an Aramark food service hat all looked to be in good condition.
Several notebooks listing teachers and students were in rough shape.
Greening is planning a showing in the garden where the capsule was found on June 10 at 10 a.m., and everyone who participated in its burial is invited.
“This is everyone’s time capsule and everyone who participated and wants to see it can come,” she said.
In the meantime, Greening said she will be working to dry out the contents and preserve them.
“It actually brought tears to my eyes to find it,” she said. “I cannot believe the treasures we’ve found. I’m out of breath because I’m so emotional.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.