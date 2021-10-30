Todd McGhee: 'There's a gap in leadership'

Will Todd McGhee be the next Attleboro candidate to seemingly come out of nowhere to beat a popular incumbent and become mayor?
Tuesday will tell.
McGhee has been campaigning hard — door to door. That’s the way campaigns work in most small cities and towns.
“That’s what I knew I had to do,” he said during a recent interview.
It takes a lot of time and a lot of energy, but it works.
In 2003, Kevin Dumas came out of nowhere to beat six-term incumbent Judy Robbins, who at that time was the second-longest serving mayor in city history, surpassed only by Cyril Brennan, who served eight terms in the 1950s and 1960s.
But Dumas, whose boyhood dream was to become mayor, sensed a weakness and a weariness in the electorate, so he organized a campaign committee and ran.
He went on to serve seven terms before state Rep. Paul Heroux, who had no trouble being elected three times to Beacon Hill, beat Dumas in 2017 after campaigning door to door — riding a bike.
Dumas was the first openly gay mayor and if McGhee wins he’ll be the city’s first Black mayor.
Now Heroux is running for what he says would be his third and final term as mayor.
McGhee dates his decision to take on Heroux to a day in June 2020 when a demonstration was held in Capron Park to protest the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has since been sent to prison for the crime.
The demonstration was organized by a Bishop Feehan High School student and had nothing to do with the group Black Lives Matter, although those three words were chanted.
McGhee, who’s a member of the board of trustees at Feehan, was there to speak about his experiences over 23 years in law enforcement.
Newspaper stories noted that Heroux, the last speaker of the day, sparked push-back from the crowd when he started touting the local police department.
McGhee said Heroux began talking about his own accomplishments, which upset the 300 or protesters.
“It was during that rally that I saw a gap in leadership,” McGhee said. “It’s hard to determine the lens he was looking through, but he took the opportunity to speak about his own accomplishments and it went really bad quick.”
“The messaging he brought shifted the whole tone of the rally,” McGhee said. “That’s not what they wanted to hear.”
McGhee said Heroux was not good at “reading the room” and that’s when the seed was planted for his own mayoral campaign.
****
While the expression “came out of nowhere” is used to express an unexpected emergence of someone or something, no one comes out of nowhere — and that holds true for Todd McGhee.
At least half of his family history has emerged from the travails of slavery and between his father James and himself, the two totaled well over half a century of service to the nation and to law enforcement agencies.
Succeeding generations have “overcome,” as the protest song goes, first the chains, then the segregation and the prejudice and have pursued and achieved their own American dreams.
McGhee was born in a naval hospital in Philadelphia, also the birthplace of American freedom in 1776, 85 years before the Civil War, which would ultimately free those shackled by slavery.
His dad served 22 years in the U.S. Navy before taking up a law enforcement career.
McGhee was a middle child of six and grew up in a coal mining town called Fairchance, Pa.
He says it was, and is, a town so small that you’d miss it if you blinked driving through. It’s on Route 857 also known as Morgantown Street.
Many of those who worked the mines were European immigrants or African-Americans who came north during The Great Migration looking for jobs and freedom from virulent racism that imbued the South.
When McGhee’s dad graduated from high school he had three choices for his future.
“He could get in trouble and go to jail, he could work in the coal mines and die young from black lung disease or he could join the military,” McGhee said.
So he joined the military.
His rank was 1st Class Petty Officer Gunners Mate and among his other assignments he served two tours in Vietnam on a gunboat patrolling rivers. He was injured and was awarded a Purple Heart.
Later, due to his experience in Vietnam, he urged his son Todd not to join the military and encouraged him to go to college instead.
When James retired from the Navy, he joined the Federal Protective Service and after the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993 he was put in charge of all uniformed security operations around the site, which in McGhee’s words “was a massive crime scene.”
That assignment lasted a year.
McGhee’s mother, Florida J. McGhee, grew up a sharecropper’s daughter in Fayette, Miss.
Born in 1932, just 67 years after the end of the Civil War, she was raised in the racist South where veterans of that war still walked and statues of Confederate heroes abounded.
She was the youngest of 12, many of whom went on to be successful business owners, doctors and judges, McGhee said.
The ancestry on his mother’s side is known.
“My great-great-grandfather was born into slavery and was valued as $300 as a child,” McGhee said. “His father Delaney Jackson was valued at $1,350 and both were owned by Samuel Scott who owned four plantations and over 130 slaves.”
His mom told him stories of segregation that ruled her life as she grew up.
Sadly, his mom died at the age of 89 on Sept. 21, the day her son won the city’s preliminary election and the right to face off against Heroux in the Nov. 2 election.
But he holds her close.
“I carry her with me,” he said taking out a photo emblazoned on the program from her funeral service.
His dad died a number of years ago as did an older brother, Carlton.
****
McGhee didn’t really become conscious of the world around him until the 1970s, after the racial turmoil, violence and strife of the 1960s. That decade saw the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, presidential candidate Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1972, there was the attempted assassination of Alabama Gov. George Wallace, a segregationist.
In the late 1960s, the family moved to the Academy Homes Project at Jackson Square in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston.
James was still in the Navy, but was sending money home to Florida to be saved for the family’s first home, which turned out to be at 481 Broadway in Lynn.
The McGhee family moved there, an all-white neighborhood, in 1972. Todd McGhee, who was born in 1964, was 7 when they moved in.
He said he never experienced any racism at Academy Homes or in Lynn, with one exception.
“A car full of kids drove by and used the n-word one day,” he said. “But that was it.”
At the project, everybody got along and in Lynn, the neighbors were great, he said.
“Lynn was so diverse we didn’t have problem with race,” he said. “Everyone got along.”
It was a great place to live.
“Lynn was good to me,” McGhee said. “Lynn was good to my family.”
Recreation was not far away.
“There was a beautiful pond across the street where we’d go fishing,” he recalled.
****
Like Attleboro, Lynn is an old mill town. But instead of jewelry they made shoes.
There were four high schools: two public, St. Mary’s parochial and a vocational high school.
McGhee graduated in 1982 from St. Mary’s, where he played four sports — baseball, football, track and basketball.
His senior year he was a second team all-star on the basketball team that won the state championship for its region.
Following in his dad’s footsteps, he went to Northeastern University in Boston and enrolled in the criminal justice program.
It was a five-year co-op program that provided work opportunities upon graduation.
He graduated in June 1987 and in July he was in a six-month training program for a job with the Registry of Motor Vehicles police force.
That began McGhee’s career in law enforcement.
Eventually the registry police and other police agencies were merged into the state police.
One of the most dangerous assignments McGhee had as a registry officer was stopping cars in the Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan neighborhoods of Boston during a time of high gang and drug activity, which often sparked violence.
He and his fellow officers routinely confiscated illegal drugs and guns.
At other points in his career, he was an accident re-constructionist, an arson investigator and a drill instructor at the training academy for municipal police officers.
His father first instructed him on extremism and terrorism, and after 9/11 it became his career focus.
The last 10 years of his law enforcement career were spent in anti-terrorism work at Logan International Airport in Boston, and he became the lead trainer in that mission.
On patrol he and fellow officers would carry MP5 machine guns.
“That’s the first time I experienced the militarization of the police,” he said.
McGhee’s training and experience at Logan eventually led him into a private consulting business on anti-terrorism methods in the United States and overseas.
He worked with the U.S. State Department and has traveled to 11 different countries since 2015 on anti-terrorism training missions.
****
He moved to Attleboro with his wife Nicole (also his campaign manager) and his then young family about 20 years ago.
His daughter Brianna graduated from New York University in 2016 and works for PBS in Providence.
His son Kendall is studying at Regis College in Weston.
And now he has a new aim in sight, and it’s the corner office at City Hall.
That gap in leadership he sensed at the demonstration to protest the killing of George Floyd more than a year ago is something he believes he can fill.
There are also quality-of-life issues that are not being addressed that need to be addressed, he said.
The rat infestation that has been reported throughout the city is one he cited, creating more affordable housing is another.
He wants to prevent the loss of public safety personnel in the police and fire departments and add adjustment counselors to the school department.
His governing style will be one of collaboration, McGhee said.
He said his wide-ranging experience in the public sector, the private sector and on the street will be a boon to Attleboro.
He decries the loss of respect in discussions of political issues and hopes to bring it back.
“We’re in a day an age where we’ve lost civil discourse,” McGhee said. “It’s terrible.”
He said his business will be “on hold” as he tends to the city affairs full time.
And there’s something else he carries with him which he hopes to spread.
“My parents taught me that there is no place for racism in our home or hate towards another human being,” he said. “Everyone deserves dignity and respect.”
