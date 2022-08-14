NORTON -- A teenager is showing her unique passion for helping others in an upcoming fundraiser to support an area toddler with cerebral palsy.
Ella McGuinness, 16, is a rising junior at Norton High School and the organizer behind the “Brave Bug” fundraiser, scheduled to take place Tuesday. The fundraiser will benefit Olivia Dembishack, a 14-month-old girl diagnosed with cerebral palsy. It will take place at the Debevino Winery, 2255 Providence Highway, Walpole.
McGuinness partnered with Funny 4 Funds, an organization that organizes comedy fundraisers, to put the event together. Along with a comedy show, this 18+ event will include a cash wine bar, raffles and a silent auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event will start at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25. Proceeds will go to a special fund for Olivia and will be used to help pay for the expensive medical equipment and physical therapy she will require as she gets older.
The goal is to raise $10,000 by the end of the night. McGuinness says they are already almost halfway there, having sold about 80 tickets so far.
McGuinness said she has been interested in disability advocacy for a long time. That interest is what led her to choose it as a focus for her final project in her sophomore-year civics class taught by Jordan Dembishack, Olivia’s father.
Dembishack had shared his daughter’s diagnosis with the class, which was part of what inspired McGuinness’ project.
Dembishack said McGuinness’ project was the only one like it. “It hit really close to home for me,” he said.
And, when he reached out to each student afterward to see if they wanted to do something further with their project, McGuinness was the only one to say yes.
“(It was) earth-shattering that a 16-year-old had the foresight to want to help someone,” Dembishack said.
Soon after, McGuinness reached out to Dembishack and his wife Jacklyn directly, suggesting they do something that would specifically benefit their daughter.
“I’d be lying if I said we didn’t openly sob and cry,” Dembishack said.
“I knew in the future I wanted to do something, but I didn’t think it would happen so fast,” McGuinness said.
Now that she has put together this fundraiser, she says that she looks forward to doing even more in the future — similar fundraisers for different individuals with different disabilities.
“More awareness needs to be spread,” McGuinness said.
Meanwhile, this 16-year-old’s commitment to helping others has already won her the admiration of many — especially her former teacher.
“I would like to really emphasize what a good person Ella is,” Dembishack said. “The wheels don’t turn on this without Ella … she’s a special person.”