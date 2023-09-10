Mark your calendars for June 12, 2024.
At a halftime ceremony Sunday evening at Gillette Stadium honoring legendary former quarterback Tom Brady, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that he is waiving the usual four-year wait period and will induct Brady into the team’s hall of fame next spring.
“When Tom Brady announced his retirement after 23 NFL seasons, there was only one place I wanted him to be on opening day -- right here at Gillette Stadium, with 65,000 of his closest friends,” Kraft said during the halftime ceremony. “Patriots fans didn’t get an opportunity to appropriately thank Tom when he left. I wanted to give them that opportunity. Unfortunately, a halftime ceremony just doesn’t provide enough time to honor Tommy the way he deserves.”
Patriots -- and more specifically Brady -- fans couldn’t agree more, as they cheered loudly and chanted “Brady, Brady, Brady” after the announcement.
“I already put it in my calendar,” said Rebecca Pulkinen, 50, an elementary physical education teacher from Whitman, as she left the stadium. “He brought us 20 years of joy and of course I want to be there.”
And even though fans said they were disappointed with the outcome of Sunday's Patriots season opener (the Philadelphia Eagles beat the hometown team 25–20), and that it rained for much of the afternoon/evening on Sunday, seeing Brady on the field at halftime and learning of the June 12 celebration helped ease the pain of the loss.
“Win or lose, it’s definitely good to see him come home,” said Ben Grasso, 23, who is from Northboro and works in information technology sales. “And he made it clear: This is definitely his home.”
Brady, 46, who played in Foxboro for two decades (and was at the helm of six Super Bowl wins) before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and winning another Super Bowl), arrived at Gillette Stadium two hours before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. kickoff and watched the game with Kraft in the owner’s suite, as well as with his parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn. After the halftime celebration, his three children -- Jack, 16, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 -- joined their dad and grandparents in the owner’s suite to watch the second half of the game.
When the retired quarterback came out at halftime, he ran the length of the field like he used to when he emerged from the end zone with his teammates. Wearing a number 12 Patriots jersey, he waved to the crowd, pumped his fists in the air, and yelled what appeared to be: “Let’s go… let’s ****ing go.”
“You know, that run out was a little longer today than it used to be. I’m not quite in game shape,” he said from the stage, where he was joined by his three children and that was set up at the 10-yard line on the north end of the field. “But it’s impossible for me to be in this stadium full of you amazing fans, with some of the best teammates, with my family, with all my friends and not run out like I did for 20 years.”
Brady, who signed a lucrative deal with Fox Sports and is expected to join the network in the broadcast booth next year, thanked the crowd multiple times and reminisced about his time with the Patriots.
“Nobody 23 years ago would image that this journey would bring us here today. We had six championships, and a lot of countless memories in this stadium celebrating wins against great teams and [experiencing] Foxboro weather like today, where we love, love seeing opponents come in and be a little worried about what conditions were going to be like,” Brady told fans, who hung on his every word and cheered at just about every remark he made during his nearly six-minute speech.
The loudest cheers came near the end of his remarks, when Brady said: “All our lives take us on different journeys. They take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives…but one thing I am sure of and that will never change, is that I am a Patriot for life.”