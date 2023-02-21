NORTON — Just over a week after a special election to fill a vacancy on the select board, activity is well under way for the April 29 annual town election.
Select board member Michael Toole and Denise Luciano have take out nomination papers for the one select board seat expiring.
Toole, who has returned his papers, is wrapping up his first three-year term.
Justine Callanan has pulled papers for a three-year seat on the school committee. The term of Chair Carolyn Gallagher is expiring.
Planning board chair Timothy Griffin has taken out papers for re-election.
There are three terms up on the planning board: one for two years and two full three-year seats.
And former selectman Jack Conway has taken out papers to run for moderator, a three-year post.
Others who have taken out papers are Joanne Collins for a five-year housing authority spot and Steven Bernstein for a three-year water and sewer commission slot.
Bernstein, who has returned his papers, was appointed in 2022 to complete the term of the late Jim Riley.
Other offices available are one and three-year board of assessors seats.
The deadline to take out candidacy papers from the town clerk’s office is March 9, with the deadline to return them March 24.
In the special election Feb. 11, Alec E. Rich III defeated Cody Thompson to fill a vacancy on the five-member select board.