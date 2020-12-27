ATTLEBORO — President Donald J. Trump has yet to concede the presidential election which ended on Nov. 3.
The word “ended” is used because mail-in voting, authorized by many states due to the coronavirus pandemic, began weeks earlier along with in-person early voting.
Millions of voters cat their ballots long before the polls opened and before the campaigns ended.
But as late as it is, Trump may never concede, even after Joe Biden is sworn into office at noon on Jan. 20, as he most likely will be despite Republican plans to object to the certification of some electoral ballots when Congress meets in a joint session of the House and Senate on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.
That those objections will be upheld is a long-shot at best.
So Trump may take Hilary Clinton’s advice to Biden issued last summer.
“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” she said in an August interview with her former communications director Jennifer Palmieri.
She went on to say the Democratic Party was ramping up its legal teams to fight for contested votes.
Clinton alleged that Republicans would attempt to “mess up absentee balloting” to improve their electoral college vote.
Everything turned out the opposite of what she expected, just like 2016 when seemingly against all odds Trump beat her for the presidency.
Now it’s Trump who is not conceding or “giving an inch” and it’s the Republicans claiming that Democrats conspired to “mess up” absentee balloting.
They allege that voting machines were manipulated to changed votes for Trump to votes for Biden and that illegal ballots were forged and counted for Biden and that dead people voted to skew the results.
And Clinton was right about something else.
The election which began weeks early has “dragged on,” even after The New York Times, considered by some to be the nation’s “paper of record” declared Biden the winner on Nov. 7 when Pennsylvania certified its vote.
And since then, all states have certified their votes giving Biden an apparent victory.
However, Trump is contesting still and fighting for every vote.
He and millions of his supporters believe there was what Trump has described as “massive fraud” and that the election was “stolen.”
Multiple court cases and more than 1,000 affidavits attesting to alleged illegal acts have been filed, but to no avail so far.
And it’s unlikely there will be any election-shattering news before Jan. 20.
It may be left to historians to unravel the breadth and depth of any alleged fraud.
So the facts as they are currently understood show that Joe Biden garnered the most votes of any presidential candidate ever, 81,268,867, after a campaign waged mainly from his home, or as some press reports have it, from his basement, in Delaware.
Those votes boiled down to 306 electoral votes, the number needed to become president.
Biden seldom ventured forth from his home or held rallies or press conferences.
Trump, meanwhile, set a record of his own, garnering the most votes --74,216,747 — ever received by a sitting president.
Those votes boiled down to 232 electoral votes, 38 shy of the 270 needed to win.
But Trump contests the 20 in Pennsylvania, the 16 in Michigan, the 10 in Wisconsin, the six in Nevada and the 16 in Georgia. He has contested 68 electoral votes altogether in those swing states.
Those 68 are more than enough to win the presidency if illegalities are proven, but so far none have been.
The latest that a presidential election was conceded in recent times was Dec. 13 in 2000 when Democrat Al Gore finally gave up his legal fight against Republican George Bush for votes in Florida.
All of this was preceded by perhaps the most divisive campaign in a presidential race since the Civil War era when the nation split apart over the issue of slavery.
It’s doubtful that the nation will split apart, but nonetheless the contest was infused with intense emotion on both sides.
In Massachusetts, a deep blue Democratic state, most of the emotion was for Biden.
He easily won the state 2,382,202 votes to 1,167,202 votes for Trump.
In Attleboro, the tally was 13,661 for Biden and 9,272 for Trump.
In the last three presidential elections, Democratic candidates in Massachusetts typically received about 2 million votes and the Republican candidates about 1 million, so there was no change there.
But the wide philosophical divide between the candidates did from time to time result in acrimony in this state and sometimes violence as occurred at Copley Square in Boston during separate pre-election rallies for Trump and Biden.
And Trump never had it easy during his term in office.
His conservative policies galvanized Democrats, who criticized the administration from his first day in office.
Almost daily he faced tough questions from the press.
Eventually House Democrats decided to impeach Trump on charges of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”
The Senate rejected the charges on a straight party line vote with one exception, Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, voted with Democrats to convict on one of the charges.
But the final tally did not come near the 67 votes needed to convict and remove Trump from office.
The philosophical gap between Trump and Biden can also be viewed through the lens of Biden’s choice for a running mate.
While some consider Biden to be a “moderate,” he chose California Sen. Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential partner.
In 2019, Harris was ranked the most liberal U.S. senator by the nonpartisan, independent congressional tracker GovTrack.us.
And back in February, Biden promised that if elected his administration would one day be considered “as one of the most progressive administrations in American history.”
Biden’s association with Harris and ultra liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont led Trump and his supporters to brand him a “socialist” who will lead the nation way to the left.
On the other hand, Biden and his supporters labeled Trump and his supporters and their conservative views as “racist,” “misogynistic,” “homophobic” and “xenophobic.”
So the two engaged in an epic wrestling match for control of the nation’s future.
The difference in campaigning was distinct as well.
Usually, both main candidates in a presidential race hit the campaign trail hard throughout the election season. But this year the pandemic helped to change that.
This year it was only Trump who pursued that path.
He barnstormed across the swing states of Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Ohio and North Carolina.
He did up to five rallies a day, each attracting thousands of people, with supporters sometimes unmasked and shoulder, despite some state rules and national health guidance issued by Trump’s own administration. Trump continued to campaign after having been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Biden took a quieter approach and often put what the press called “a lid” on his campaign for days at time.
Nonetheless a number of polls put the low-profile Biden in the lead.
But Trump predicted “a beautiful red wave.”
And he got that to some extent with Republicans picking up 15 seats in the House, narrowing the Democratic majority to 222 Democrats to 212 Republicans with one to be decided according to ballotpedia.org.
And Trump won more votes than any sitting president ever, those facts combined usually signify a win, but it did not in this case.
Biden’s “coattails” were not long. He failed to enlarge his party’s majority and rather shrunk it.
Prior to the election, the numbers were 232 Democrats, 197 Republicans, 1 Libertarian. There were five vacancies.
At this writing, the Senate was still up for grabs with both seats in Georgia to be decided in an election on Jan. 5.
The only year this year can easily be compared to in recent times is 2016, when Trump, who is now 74, emerged out of the world of New York real estate to capture the presidency.
It shocked the nation, or at the very least, Democratic opponent and entrenched Washington, D.C., politician Hillary Clinton and her supporters, whose polling data showed she was on a path to victory.
This year, Biden, another entrenched politician with 47 years of experience in Washington, was nominated to go up against Trump.
But the outcome was different.
In 2016, Trump campaigned on building a wall on the southern border, cutting taxes and, if he got the opportunity, appointing conservative judges to the Supreme Court.
He kept all those promises and many others.
This year he promised to return the economy to the heights he achieved before the pandemic hit in March and warned that Biden would destroy it.
Trump lambasted Biden and Democrats for pushing the nation way left of center and predicted the demise of democracy.
Biden remained quiet, especially on questions such as whether he favored “packing” or adding liberal justices to the Supreme Court.
In his nomination acceptance speech, Biden focused on healing a divided nation.
It was the first promise in the speech.
“Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst. I will be an ally of the light not of the darkness. It’s time for us, for We the People, to come together,” he said.
And he promised to “build back better.”
Like him or not, Trump achieved many of his goals including one of the most controversial, that of making a vaccine available through project “Warp Speed” to put an end to coronavirus and the vaccinations are now underway.
And that’s one less problem for Biden who now has four years to keep his promise “to build back better.”
