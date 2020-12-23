The summer of 2020 will be remembered as a period of racial reckoning as millions of Americans joined Black Lives Matter protests, calling for actions to dismantle systemic racism after the killings of several Black Americans.
A tipping point came in May after a viral video showed a police officer kneeling on the neck of a Minneapolis man, George Floyd, for nearly nine minutes, despite repeated cries that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd, accused of passing a $20 counterfeit bill, died during the arrest.
Protests against excessive police force against Black suspects began immediately.
Other killings heightened tensions.
In Kentucky, Breonna Taylor was killed by police in the middle of the night during a botched raid on her apartment in March. Police said they were serving a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation into Taylor’s ex-boyfriend. Her current boyfriend said he believed they were intruders and fired a single warning shot in self-defense, striking an officer in the leg. Police returned 32 rounds, fatally striking Taylor five or six times.
In February, Ahmaud Arbery was pursued and gunned down by three white men while jogging in his Georgia neighborhood. Despite video footage of the event, police did not arrest the suspects for more than two months.
The events reignited a longstanding fight to stop racial inequality and police brutality against Black individuals in the United States.
While mostly peaceful, demonstrations in some cities resulted in riots, looting and clashes with police and counterprotesters. The United States was criticized for its militaristic response, which seemed to only heighten tensions, deploying tear gas and pepper bullets to quell crowds, setting nighttime curfews and calling the National Guard to impose order.
In an infamous event, law enforcement officers used tear gas to clear protesters from a block in Washington D.C. so President Donald Trump could pose for a photo in front of a church damaged by a fire the night before.
In this area, hundreds of residents gathered in solidarity in nearly every community throughout the summer.
Several local residents rose to action.
In June, a newly minted local activist Ashley Stewart organized Attleboro’s first Juneteenth celebration.
The holiday, predominantly celebrated in Black communities, recognizes the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the last slaves learned they were free — 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Stewart felt spurred to action after a city rally the week prior slipped into momentary disarray when protesters challenged Mayor Paul Heroux to speak more definitively on the Black Lives Matter movement. A Black woman who grew up in North Attleboro, a predominantly white town, Stewart sought to create a space where activists and city leaders could engage in productive and meaningful dialogue.
Now, Stewart sits on the Council on Human Rights and is active on the Be Heard committee, which enacts policies to make schools more equitable for all students. She has also been active in the community, recently sponsoring several events to help people experiencing homelessness.
And every month, Stewart logs into a virtual Neighbors in Dialogue meeting – a program started by the Attleboro Public Library this summer to spark community conversations around race and racism.
“It’s a place to really immerse yourself in listening and learning and sharing,” Stewart said. “It’s a safe haven space, and there are people from all over the place. Some people just don’t know or don’t understand, and that’s OK, because it’s a place for us to talk about it.”
Dakota Walker of Mansfield found himself at the front of protests this summer leading chants and conversations about what racism and change look like.
At a Capron Park protest in Attleboro, a local photographer captured a touching embrace between Walker, 34, and Joyce Lewis, 70, as the Norton woman broke down in tears while protesters called out the names of Black individuals killed without cause. Lewis is white and has two Black sons, and was moved by some of Floyd’s final words, calling out for his mother. Walker is Black.
Their embrace became a local symbol of unity despite differences.
Walker went on to speak at many protests across the state and in Rhode Island.
But as protests simmered into fall, he wasn’t surprised.
“It seems like everyone is falling back on that,” he said. “We’re focusing on other problems that always overshadow these issues.”
But Walker isn’t finished.
He is working to establish a coalition of activists and government officials from Easton to East Providence to look at ways to reform the area together, focusing first on police training and funding.
“Unfortunately we talk more about Black deaths than we do Black lives,” Walker said. “It takes a little more effort than just one person grabbing a microphone to do that, but before I step down or settle, I want to be able to say, ‘At least we got this one thing accomplished.’”
