ATTLEBORO — Authorities have not revealed many details about a deadly stabbing in September but one thing is certain: two young lives were destroyed.
Kayla Cantu, 20, a Weymouth woman with roots in Attleboro, sits in a jail cell charged with murdering 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily of Attleboro.
Cantu has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court and is being held in jail without bail.
Prosecutors are expected to seek a grand jury indictment to move the case to superior court for trial.
Police reports in the case have been impounded but prosecutors have said the Sept. 11 fatal stabbing occurred during a fight over stolen money and drugs.
The fight began inside an apartment on Leroy Street and continued outside, according to prosecutors.
Duphily’s 28-year-old husband, Jacob Duphily, was allegedly slashed in the face with the knife by Cantu when he attempted to intervene between Cantu and his wife.
Cantu, who suffered a hand wound, left the scene and told a nearby police officer working a road detail that she had been stabbed. Prosecutors say her wound was inflicted when she stabbed Kimberly Duphily twice.
Duphily was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
After her death, her friends and family held a vigil at Capron Park and recalled how beautiful, funny and outgoing she was.
A graduate of Attleboro High School, Duphily played softball, basketball and field hockey and she loved animals, her friends said.
Cantu’s lawyer, James Hanley of Fall River, has argued that there are questions about what occurred inside the apartment and the ensuing fight.
Cantu was initially only charged with slashing Jacob Duphily and was held in jail on bail and a probation case before prosecutors added the murder charge several weeks later.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said the murder charge was filed after investigators completed assembling evidence and obtained the results of forensic testing.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Cantu faces the prospect of spending the rest of her life in prison with no chance of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.