The Pawtucket Red Sox’ half-century at McCoy Stadium wasn’t supposed to end like this.
The team had been poised to spend its final season in Rhode Island before the Boston Red Sox Triple A franchise traded 78-year-old McCoy Stadium for brand, spanking new Polar Park — an $86 million facility under construction 45 miles to the northwest in Worcester that will seat 9,508 fans — by saluting local fans for their longtime support.
PawSox officials had planned on doing that by holding a season-long toast to the team’s last 50 years at McCoy. Highlights were to have included weekly fireworks shows (including Fourth of July extravaganzas on July 2-3), dozens of souvenir giveaways and legend nights featuring prominent retired Red Sox and PawSox players.
“We planned to make all of 2020 a celebration, a celebration of our 50 years of existence,” Pawtucket Red Sox Senior Vice President of Communications Bill Wanless said in an October story on Milb.com. (The PawSox played their first season as a Double-A team in 1970 and then became a Triple-A team in 1973.)
The events were to include a night dedicated to the team’s most famous game, the longest professional baseball contest in history, “The Longest Game — the 33-inning marathon in 1981 against the Rochester Red Wings that started April 18-19 and ended with the final inning played June 23.
That game was going to be officially recognized as a PawSox Hall of Fame Moment on June 23, 2020, when the PawSox had been slated to play those same Red Wings 39 years to the date when Dave Koza drove in Marty Barrett to win the game 3-2 in the bottom of the 33rd inning. In addition, two legendary PawSox and Red Sox players — catcher Jason Varitek and shortstop Nomar Garciaparra — had been slated to join the PawSox Hall of Fame.
But none of that happened, after all sports shut down March 12 due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. That left the PawSox at the mercy of Major League Baseball, which put its season on hold for months until MLB reached an agreement with the players’ union to play a shortened 60-game season that doomed the minor league season.
After that decision was made, McCoy Stadium was designated as the Red Sox’ alternate training site — news that would have left the fans shut out except for the determination of PawSox officials to do something for their longtime fans. They accomplished that by:
Continuing the team’s “50 Acts of Kindness” initiative, which principal owner and Chairman of the Board Larry Lucchino and team President Dr. Charles Steinberg had launched in 2019 to mark 50 years of the Boston Red Sox-Pawtucket Red Sox affiliation. That effort was expanded to ease the burden on those adversely affected by the pandemic. The initiative cons
- isted of equipment donations, scholarship awards, mascot appearances and a food drive at the stadium.
- Offering fans the chance to eat dinner at McCoy. Thousands signed up for the “Dining on the Diamond” initiative, which involved setting up 33 socially distanced tables on the field. Turning McCoy into a reservation-only restaurant proved so popular that thousands were put on a waiting list.
- Holding drive-thru jersey and bobblehead giveaways in August and September.
- Holding a Grand Finale weekend Oct. 17-18 that included an open house, a chance to play catch, take photos and run the bases, a Scout Sleepover, batting practice for high school baseball and softball players and a racial justice and equality-themed Unity Fest staged with Black Lives Matter Rhode Island.
“It was a chance to thank our fans, to have them come out to the ballpark one more time,” Wanless said.
That aspect was particularly important to PawSox officials, who have never forgotten the main lesson about building a successful team taught by their late owner Ben Mondor, who rescued the franchise in the 1970s: take care of the fans.
“To be successful, any sports franchise needs great players and great fans,” Wanless said. “The PawSox have been fortunate to have had so many legendary players come through McCoy Stadium and — at the same time — have had tremendously loyal fans who have numbered over 19 million strong these past 50 years,” he stressed.
Wanless, who spent thousands of nights and weekends at the park over the last 35 years, is well acquainted with the local fans’ support since he’s a longtime North Attleboro resident, and he singled them out for praise.
“Attleboro-area fans are among the staunchest of that fan base and we are so appreciative of this special region for all the support they have shown,” he said in an email. “We invite all our fans in this area to come visit us at Polar Park in Worcester next spring. We promise to provide a WooSox experience that they will enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.