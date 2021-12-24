ATTLEBORO — There were two homicides in the Attleboro area this year, a suspect charged in another, two sentenced to prison and a series of shootings in the last two months.
In North Attleboro, 38-year-old Peter Schifone was fatally shot at his apartment at 64 High St., on May 26 in what prosecutors say was a dispute over a drug deal.
A suspect, Adam Elijah Walker, 34, of East Providence, was arrested two days after the slaying and is being held in jail without bail awaiting trial.
He has pleaded innocent to indictments charging him with murder, unlawfully carrying a firearm without a license and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Schifone was shot once in the chest just outside his apartment door while a friend was inside visiting, according to police.
Authorities say they have cellphone records, video surveillance and witnesses who place Walker at the scene of the crime.
In addition, police say Walker allegedly told his girlfriend he shot Schifone after Schifone assaulted him.
In Seekonk, 66-year-old Joseph Housley was found shot dead inside his Greenbriar Village apartment July 6 in what police say appears to be an isolated incident.
No arrests have been made in what police say is the first slaying in town first since 1979 when a hotel clerk, Margaret Pizio, 35, the mother of four children, was killed while working at the former Susse Chalet hotel on Route 6.
No one was charged with her killing and state police and the Bristol County district attorney’s office this year revived the investigation and other “cold cases” with new DNA technology in an attempt to bring someone to justice.
In Attleboro, a Bristol County grand jury handed up a murder indictment April 1 against Kayla Cantu, 21, formerly of Attleboro in the Sept. 11, 2020 stabbing death of 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily.
Cantu, who was previously only charged with an assaulting Duphily’s husband with a knife, has pleaded innocent. Her lawyer has obtained funds to have a psychologist examine her, according to court records.
Duphily was stabbed twice outside an apartment at 6 Leroy St., during a fight with Cantu that began inside the apartment over stolen money and drugs, according to prosecutors.
In cases that were pending, Jaquan Cohen, 30, of Boston, was convicted on Nov. 19 of the Dec. 4, 2017 murder of Thomas Pomare, 34, formerly of Attleboro.
Cohen, who denied being the gunman who shot Pomare at a South Avenue home in Attleboro, was sentenced to life in prison.
Pomare was a guest in the house where prosecutors say Cohen and another armed man went to steal 10 pounds of marijuana but fled empty handed after the shooting.
After waiting five years, the family of 34-year-old Julie Meede of Norton, was dealt a blow when a jury convicted her estranged husband Martin McDonald, 41, of manslaughter instead of murder.
McDonald, did not dispute that he stabbed Meede over 50 times in front of her children at their Norton Glen apartment on Jan. 27, 2016.
However, his lawyer argued McDonald suffered from a long history of psychological issues that affected his judgment in addition to drinking heavily and using drugs the night of the slaying.
Prosecutors argued McDonald killed Meede in a fit of jealousy.
Instead of a life sentence without parole he would have received for a first-degree murder conviction, McDonald was sentenced to 18 to 20 years for manslaughter followed by consecutive terms for related crimes totaling 45 years with parole eligibility.
In the last two months of the year in Attleboro, there have been six shootings with only one causing personal injury. In that incident, a man was seriously injured when shot by another man in a Route 1 shopping plaza, according to police.
None of the incidents are believed to be random crimes, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.