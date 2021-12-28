It’s not every year you can have two centennials for one event.
But that’s approximately what happened with a storied gridiron rivalry between Attleboro and North Attleboro this year.
Except it was supposed to be last year.
The Blue Bombardiers of Attleboro High School and Red Rocketeers of North Attleboro High School were scheduled to mark the “Century Game” of their annual Thanksgiving Day clash in November 2020. The coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of area schools — including school sports — put an end to that.
In staff writer George Rhodes’ story about the interruption of the rivalry between the neighboring towns published that November, veteran North TV executive and sportscaster Peter Gay recalled, “For the players, especially the seniors, for the majority it’s the last time they are going to wear a football jersey. It’s the last time they will play a football game with their teammates. It’s emotional and it’s sentimental.”
Attleboro Athletic Director Mark Houle shared his memories of the Thanksgiving Day tradition going back some 35 years in the same story. “Since 1986, I have been part of this game in some manner, as a player, coach or AD. Celebrating Thanksgiving Day with family, friends and a spirited football game vs. North Attleboro is special. It is ‘The Game’ that everyone always remembers.”
So a little thing like a worldwide pandemic couldn’t derail the Bombardier-Rocketeer series forever. When the MIAA — the governing body for interscholastic sports in the state — designated an abbreviated spring football season, the rivalry was back on.
The schools met for the 100th time — in April, not November, it’s true — on the grass of tradition-laden Community Field in North Attleboro as the finale to their shortened season and the fact it was spring rather than fall seemed to matter little to fans on either side — except possibly for the fact they could look forward to better weather, and had to endure pandemic limits.
“There are so many traditions involved in these games — the pre-game breakfast, the decorating of the helmets,” Attleboro Coach Mike Strachan told Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby before the game. “All of those traditions are embedded in this place, in this field. It’s just awesome to think we’ll be playing here, just like others have 99 times before.” It was also to be the last time he was to coach his son, Mike Jr., the Bombardier’s QB.
“All of the history of the games, all of that tradition, it’s something that we deserved to give to our seniors,” North Attleboro High football coach Don Johnson told veteran Sun Chronicle sportswriter Peter Gobis.
In the 99 previous holiday meetings, North held a 61-30-8 advantage going into the Century Game.
But Attleboro won 2019’s matchup, 13-7, a loss that stung the Rocketeers.
North had won all five of its games during the “Fall II” season, outscoring foes by a 158-48 margin.
Attleboro entered the Century Game on a winning streak, albeit one game after losing its first four games.
In the end, unbeaten North rolled over Attleboro 28-7 before a home crowd, with The Rocketeers converting scoring drives of 13 and 46 yards within little more than a two-minute span early in the second quarter to erase a 7-0 Attleboro lead and generate the Big Red’s fourth victory in the past five meetings with Attleboro.
But what about that second centennial?
With the return of fall football this year, the Thanksgiving Day game between Attleboro and North was back on. Even though the April contest was the official “Century Game,” this would be the actual 100th renewal of the Turkey Day clash and another chance for Attleboro to get some revenge of its own.
Alas for the 4-5 Bombardiers, The MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl-bound 7-3 North Attleboro squad took a 14-6 victory at Attleboro’s Tozier-Cassidy Field, but it was no walkover.
“That might be the ugliest win in the history of the series,” North’s Johnson said of the Rocketeers’ 12 penalties for 100 yards, along with four sacks, two fumbles and four turnovers. But the Bombardier’s coach gave the credit to Big Red. “North Attleboro is a very good football team and they made some plays when they had to make them,” Strachan said after the game.
“Everybody has relatives and neighbors, several generations who have been through this game for decades,” Johnson told The Sun Chronicle’s Gobis after the game. “There’s a personal connection to this game for everyone. People might forget what year was a Super Bowl year, but everybody is going to remember what happened on Thanksgiving Day.”
Super Bowl games
As for that Div. 3 Super Bowl contest, North found itself up against unbeaten Marblehead on the turf of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Dec. 2. North, which was looking for the program’s eighth MIAA Super Bowl championship and first since 2002, fell to the Magicians 35-28.
Marblehead piled up 346 yards of offense. The Rocketeers finished with a nearly identical 345 yards of offense.
But Marblehead’s quick-strike ability changed the game on more than one occasion. The Magicians needed fewer than three plays on four of their five touchdown drives.
“We just ran up against a tough team with a few too many weapons that we couldn’t match up with,” Johnson said.
North was not the area’s only Super Bowl contender. The 9-2 King Philip Regional High Warriors faced unbeaten Catholic Memorial for the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl championship on the same day at the home of the New England Patriots.
Going into the game the Warriors had a seven-game winning streak — beating Mansfield twice — before losing a Thanksgiving Day Hockomock League title game for Kelley-Rex Division supremacy at Franklin.
Catholic Memorial at 12-0, was the Catholic Conference champion, and virtually obliterated all of its competition for the season, scoring 554 points.
But on Super Bowl day, the Warriors opened the game by stopping Catholic Memorial on its first two drives, recovering a fumble in the end zone and then took a 3-0 lead on the strength of junior Matt Kelley’s 29-yard field goal three minutes into the second quarter.
But it wasn’t to last. CM’s Knights came roaring back to win the Division 2 championship 42-18.
