ATTLEBORO — For Anthony Quetta Jr., the year 2021 began with hockey. It ended with him being named an assistant coach at his alma mater.
What happened in between is an astonishing story of hardship, support and hope that captivated a broad community both on and off the ice.
Quetta, known as A.J., a senior varsity hockey forward for Bishop Feehan High School, was playing against Pope Francis Prep Jan. 26 when he crashed headfirst into the corner boards at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.
Quetta, then 18, was taken off the ice on a stretcher. Play resumed but both the Catholic schools knelt in prayer at center ice at the end.
It was clear that the North Providence resident was badly hurt. He was transported from Bay State Medical Center in Springfield to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he underwent what doctors called successful surgery on his spine. Her remained in critical condition, however.
At that point, even members of his family feared A.J. might be permanently paralyzed.
The response — both from Bishop Feehan and the larger hockey community — was immediate and overwhelming. Overnight, a GoFundMe page was set up by Quetta’s family to help pay for his treatment in the days after the accident.
The page had a target of $10,000 but within days it was closing in on $600,000 in donations. The Boston Bruins, the Greg Hill Foundaton and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pledged financial support.
Tim Sullivan, president of Bishop Feehan High, told The Sun Chronicle that the show of support for Quetta and his family had been “incredible. It’s been a testament to love for A.J.”
The GoFundMe donations from more than 9,000 contributors — many of which were in the $10 range — and other contributions were only the beginning. In the days after the accident the donations from all sources closed in on $1 million.
At Feehan’s first home game after Quetta’s injury, his jersey and a custom Boston Bruins version, donated by the team and bearing his number 10, hung from glass next to the Feehan bench under a banner in Feehan green and gold reading “AJ’s Army.” The army would soon morph into an online presence that would promote Quetta’s cause and keep track of the support it drew.
The Bruins’ foundation pledged a minimum of $100,000. It also raffled sticks from Bruins and other NHL players. Many high school and college teams lent support on social media with posts featuring prayers and stick salutes, using the hashtag #AJsArmy.
A raffle of lottery tickets, a spring golf tournament and donation of ticket sales during February school vacation week by Showcase Cinema in North Attleboro were among the ongoing efforts.
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River launched Prayers for AJ in February.
The Feehan girls soccer team sold some 6,000 bracelets in February in support of their classmate, raising nearly $32,000.
A hockey tournament organized by former Red Sox star pitcher Curt Schilling was held at Rodman Arena in Walpole, where Quetta had been a teammate of Schilling’s sons in youth hockey.
In May, the AJ Quetta Golf Tournament in Canton and the Cape Club of Sharon featured past sports stars Ray Bourque, Barry Pederson, Mike Eruzione and Schilling.
In mid-February, after his Feehan teammates gathered in uniform at Mass. General to see him off, A.J. was admitted to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center’s intensive care unit in Atlanta after being referred by Mass. General.
Shepherd specializes in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with a spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, spine and chronic pain, and other neuromuscular conditions. Founded in 1975, it is a private, not-for-profit hospital and is ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation. By April, he was being weaned off the ventilator he had been on since the accident, a major step in his progress, his father said in an Instagram post.
Later that month, A.J. was back home and starting rehabilitation work at Journey Forward in Canton.
In June, A.J. received a standing ovation and joyous cheers from the audience as he led his classmates to receive their diplomas at Feehan’s graduation. Sullivan proclaimed, “A.J., we’re overjoyed to have you with us tonight.”
A.J. later told a Providence television station, “My goal is to walk again, of course, and to get back to my daily life as it used to be.”
He added, “It might never be the same and it might not be as easy but instead of saying, ‘let’s roll down here and let’s roll down there, let’s go run over there and let’s go walk over there.’”
While he works on his rehabilitation, however, Quetta has new responsibilities. Earlier this month he returned to the rink as a member of the coaching staff of Feehan’s boys ice hockey team. His main duties as an assistant coach, the school announced, will involve working with the forwards, assisting with breaking down practice and game film for the team, brand building, and program communication.
There will be no doubt about his place on the team. Earlier this month, the “premier” ice surface at New England Sports Village, where the Shamrocks play their home games, was named in his honor.
That night was marked by the unveiling of a banner with his name on the north wall of the Quetta rink, with this quote from A.J.: “If there is a will, there is always a way, my friend.”
