This year, state and local public safety officials have responded to fires and medical emergencies involving alleged drug labs or marijuana growing operations.
Just last week in Foxboro, six families were driven from their apartment house on Central Avenue by a fire that authorities suspect may have been ignited by wiring for an alleged marijuana growing operation in the basement.
The wiring powered lights, an irrigation system, a dehumidifier and other appliances, officials said.
No one was injured in the Dec. 15 blaze but now a dozen people, including children, are living in hotels or with others. The fire caused up to $2 million in damage, officials said.
The owner of the house, Donald S. Corliss III, 47, pleaded innocent to drug charges and is free on $5,000 cash bail.
A month earlier, officials say a fire at a Mansfield home was sparked by a man making methamphetamine in his room.
After firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze on Stearns Avenue, a state haz-mat team hauled out evidence of the alleged meth operation.
No one was injured in the fire.
The suspect, Robert S. Triggs, 48, who lived in the home with his elderly parents, has pleaded innocent to drug offenses and is free in $5,000 cash bail.
Police allege he admitted to making meth, a highly addictive substance, and said he learned how to do it on the internet.
Making meth is dangerous because the chemical process can cause explosions or fires.
In February 2020, a Norton man died making meth and in 2018 a Mansfield man seriously burned himself and caused a fire in his apartment.
Also this year, a Fulton Place apartment building in Mansfield was evacuated after police and firefighters were called to a medical emergency.
Authorities found a large amount of pills and over-the-counter medications in addition to a plastic bottle containing a crystal-like substance, according to a search warrant affidavit.
The search warrant was obtained because police feared a resident was trying to make meth or ketamine, according to the affidavit.
Police say a 36-year-old man, Zachary Andre, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital because of erratic behavior.
He will be summonsed to court on a charge of disturbing the peace, according to court records.
The substances found in his apartment were taken for testing but no drug charges have resulted from the incident.
According to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, methamphetamine reports increased 2% nationwide between 2018 and 2019. And overall methamphetamine reports have increased 75% since 2014.
In the Attleboro area, the incidents have allegedly involved small “one-pot” meth operations but are still dangerous for the makers, nearby residents and police and firefighters responding to fires or emergencies.
