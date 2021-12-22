ATTLEBORO — It’s never easy to oust a popular incumbent from office, but two candidates tried to do just that in this year’s city election.
The challenge is even more difficult if the incumbent imposed a limit of three terms on himself, which is what the current two-term Mayor Paul Heroux did.
Of course Heroux beat another popular incumbent, Kevin Dumas, in 2017, but Dumas had served seven terms and there was apparent “Dumas fatigue.” That same scenario apparently took place when Dumas defeated Judy Robbins in 2003 after Attleboro’s second female mayor had served six terms.
After a while, voters want a change.
As it turned out, 2021 was not the year for that, even through Todd McGhee, a former state police trooper who now runs a security company, and Jim Poore, who’s in the hazardous waste disposal business, did their best to challenge Heroux.
Poore finished third and out of the running with just 8% of the vote in the city’s Sept. 21 preliminary election.
McGhee got 26% and Heroux got the rest.
So in November it was Heroux versus McGhee, who was starting from a big deficit.
McGhee was new to the electorate, who decided not to switch horses in mid-stream.
Heroux won all 12 precincts to cement his job in the corner office for another two year s — his final two as mayor.
He made it clear throughout the campaign he will move on to other endeavors after his third term, which could mean a run for some other elective office or a return to school at the age of 47 to earn a Ph.D or maybe even two, he said.
But for the moment, higher office has grabbed his attention.
He won’t say what office, but he made a trip to Washington last Friday to discuss it with “a couple of organizations.”
Meanwhile, on election night he was elated with the outcome.
He won in a landslide, getting 66 percent of the vote.
Heroux said his victory was “a reflection of the general satisfaction of the city” with his performance over his first two terms.
“I like that two-thirds of the people voted for me,” he said. “I’m glad they believe in me and trust me to do the job.”
Heroux extended an olive branch to the other third who voted for his opponent.
“I’m here to help if they have a problem,” he said.
Heroux ran on his accomplishments, which include tight budget management, advancing efforts at downtown revitalization and making Attleboro cleaner and greener by persuading the city council to ban a number of products which harm the environment, such as single-use plastic bags.
In addition, there have been back-to-back record surpluses produced from the last two annual budgets.
This year the general government amount was just under $14 million.
That’s a lot of money for the piggy bank.
Voters clearly approved.
McGhee pledged to take on “quality of life issues” he argued have been ignored by the Heroux administration, including the rat infestation plaguing the city and the lack of low-income housing.
And he said the mayor could have and should have done more to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic.
McGhee decided to run when Heroux spoke at a gathering in Capron Park to protest the killing of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, by a police officer in May 2020.
That officer, Derek Chauvin, was later found guilty of murder.
McGhee said there was a obvious gap in communication when the mayor began to praise the city’s police force and his own accomplishments.
In addition, McGhee promised to govern collaboratively.
Both candidates conducted extensive door-to-door campaigns and McGhee, a Democrat, got backing from a political action committee associated with Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican.
But none of what Heroux did or McGhee promised seemed to sway voters from their lethargy, as 78% of them stayed home, even though the weather wasn’t that bad.
It may be that there’s a hard core that votes no matter what and another hard core that shrugs their shoulders no matter what.
But this year’s percentage was about 8 points lower than the typical 30% that turns out when there’s a contested mayoral seat.
It was the lowest turnout for a mayoral election this century and perhaps ever.
In recent interviews Heroux said he wants to go out on a high note and finish some projects on which he is working.
He and Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick have collaborated with the owners of aging factory buildings on Union Street to turn them into housing, and one project at 37 Union is well underway.
And the former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street could be razed in January to make way for a 46-unit apartment building.
There were a few other contested seats on the 2021 ballot.
The race for city clerk was won by current City Council Vice President Kate Jackson over Laurie Sawyer.
Kelly A. Bennett beat Tanuja Arany to win the Ward 2 city council seat being vacated by President Mark Cooper, who did not seek reelection, and Michael Angelo beat former councilor Roxanne Houghton to win the Ward 4 council seat being vacated by Jackson.
There was only one challenger in the at-large council race, Daryl Velez, and he finished sixth and out of the running.
There will be one new school board member, Chris Frappier, who ran unopposed for the Ward 5 seat.
Former Ward 5 committee member Shannon Johnson ran unopposed for one of the three at-large school committee seats.
At-large member Robert Hill did not seek reelection.
