NORTH ATTLEBORO — The wife of a former local man has become a key figure — some say a martyr — in the deadly riot Jan. 6 in the nation’s capital.
Ashli Babbitt, 35, an Air Force veteran who grew up in San Diego, was among the crowd who stormed the Capitol building on that day after a rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump.
A graphic video of Babbitt being shot by a Capitol Police officer as she was attempting — along with a crowd of others — to break through a set of interior doors in the building began circulating on social media shortly after the event. She is seen falling and being given first aid by men in police tactical uniforms. She later died at a Washington hospital.
Her husband Aaron grew up in North Attleboro and graduated from North Attleboro High School and still has family in the area.
Ashli Babbitt served in the military for 14 years. After leaving the service, she and her husband ran a pool service supply company in her native San Diego. In a story about her transformation into a martyr for right-wing causes, the Washington Post reported, “She used her Twitter account to praise Trump, denigrate undocumented immigrants and express support for the extremist QAnon ideology that is based on false claims. Her family said she was always political — she voted for President Barack Obama — but never more fervent than during Trump’s presidency.”
Ashli Babbitt was one of four civilians who died during the assault on the Capitol as protesters attempted to stop members of Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Two died of natural causes, and a third succumbed to amphetamine intoxication, according to the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office. A member of the Capitol Police, Brian D. Sicknick, died the following day upon suffering strokes after engaging with the rioters. But it was Babbitt’s death that became a cause célèbre, particularly in right-wing circles.
While federal prosecutors have concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove Babbitt’s civil rights were violated and that it was reasonable for the officer to believe he was firing in self-defense or in defense of members of Congress, their aides and others, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz, began been pushing the claim that the federal government “executed” her. Other Trump supporters in Congress have taken up the cause.
As has President Trump himself. In October, Trump said, “It is my great honor to address each of you gathered today to cherish the memory of Ashli Babbitt, a truly incredible person,” in a video message to Babbitt’s mother and other family members who gathered in Texas to celebrate the dead woman’s birthday.
According to The Washington Post, even Russian President Vladimir Putin joined in. Questioned during an interview with NBC News about political jailings in his country, Putin asked if the correspondent had “ordered the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman?”
Aaron Babbit has appeared on Fox News programs to speak about his late wife’s death and demand the identity of the officer who shot her.
In August, Lt. Michael Byrd, a 28-year veteran with the Capitol Police, revealed he was the officer who shot Babbitt. He told NBC News that he fired his gun that day only as a “last resort,” and that he was trying to protect about 60 to 80 House members and staff who were sheltering beyond the glass doors of the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House chamber.
Byrd, who is Black, told the network that since his name was leaked in some right-wing outlets he has faced threats, including racist attacks.
More than 500 pages of internal documents from DC Metropolitan Police concerning the shooting were released in October through a May 2021 FOIA lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch, a conservative activist group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.