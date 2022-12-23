It may seem like a world away but Attleboro area residents have not forgotten the people of Ukraine.
Days after the late February invasion by Russia, residents and groups began raising money and donating clothes and other needed items to help the war victims and try to ease some of their suffering.
Gatherings and marches have also been held by area residents to draw attention to the plight of the Ukrainian people and to protest the war.
While such events have tailed off, area churches and synagogues will be praying for Ukrainians during the holidays, and memorial services likely will be held if the war stretches to its first anniversary date early next year.
Some area residents took a more hands-on path, traveling overseas to pitch in to help Ukrainians.
In June, Natalka Reid, 21, of North Attleboro, flew to Latvia on a trip sponsored by the non-profit Ukrainian-American Youth Association.
Reid, a volleyball coach, helped train young basketball players who have fled war-torn Ukraine as well as bring them supplies, including laptops, athletic equipment and clothes.
The Bishop Feehan High School graduate is an active member of the Boston-based youth association.
“I really want to help and make a difference,” she told The Sun Chronicle at the time, adding she is named after her Ukrainian grandmother and proud of her Ukrainian heritage.
Her mother, Terry Reid, and a friend born in Ukraine delivered medical and other supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Ukraine during two trips, in March and April.
Reid, 52, who is half Ukrainian, said she was inspired by the country’s residents, soldiers and leaders who have fought so courageously against the Russians.
Those trips were also assisted by the Ukrainian-American Youth Association, which is working with the League of Tolerance, a non-profit in Ukraine that helps underprivileged children.
In the early weeks of the war, there were two demonstrations sponsored by Attleboro’s Council on Human Rights to show support for Ukraine.
Both were held at the downtown intersection of routes 123 and 152.
Organizer Barbara Clark invited all concerned about human rights violations in Ukraine.
Dozens turned out, holding pro-Ukrainian signs and waving to passing vehicles whose drivers honked their horns in solidarity.
Clark also highlighted the Russians bravely opposing the war.
In the 1990s, she and her husband hosted a 17-year-old Ukrainian exchange student who attended Attleboro High School.
In April of this year, the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative held a Walk for Peace down South Main and Park streets.
At the end of the walk at Second Congregational Church, speakers offered prayers of support for the people of Ukraine. There was also a collection to support the Ukrainian relief effort, with donations going to St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Woonsocket.
There have been several local drives to donate money and goods overseas.
In March, drives by Seekonk firefighters and Cardi’s Furniture were so successful some donors had to be turned away because trucks were full.
In May, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, donated over $7,500 worth of medical supplies to healthcare providers in Ukraine.
Sturdy’s board of managers and senior leadership contributed cash from their personal funds to Doctors Without Borders to further help the people of Ukraine.
Churches in the Fall River Diocese, which includes the Attleboro area, have raised over $250,000 for Ukraine relief.
Norton-based Love from Above Ministries, which works with orphans in Romania, sent supplies to the Ukrainian border to help refugees fleeing the war zone. Plainville Baptist Church tapped its emergency missionary relief fund for nearly $3,000 for the effort.
Also, students in area schools have been doing their part to help.
The Student Service Corps of Mansfield High School collected cash donations from students to benefit Ukrainians.
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School students in the early education program raised over $1,000 to support relief efforts in Ukraine through a variety of fundraisers.
And earlier this month, a former exchange student from Ukraine gave King Philip Regional Middle School band students some inspiration as they were practicing for their upcoming annual winter concert.
Alex Yeremenko, an exchange student at King Philip Regional High School in the late 1990s, spoke to the eighth-graders via video conference. He was in Ukraine when Russia invaded, and has since relocated his family to Germany.