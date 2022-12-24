ATTLEBORO — The diverse crowd of supporters — young and old, black and white — was packed into the veterans hall in Somerset.
They sat on folding chairs at round tables, sipping hot cups of Dunkin’ coffee, snacking on pizza and some homemade hot dishes and waited — somewhat anxiously — for the results to trickle in the evening of Nov. 8.
Paul Heroux was far away from his corner office at city hall and his job as mayor, sharing this election night headquarters with Somerset’s local state representative. Heroux was linked to poll watchers around Bristol County with a pair of cell phones and focused on his voter tabulation hardware — a whiteboard set up in a corner and the black marker in his free hand.
A slightly tinny sound system played oldies.
It didn’t have the look of a major political insurgency.
And then the results started to roll in.
Thomas Hodgson, sheriff of Bristol County was — after Gov. Charlie Baker — probably the most prominent Republican politician in Massachusetts. After 25 years in office, Hodgson, 68, had built what most observers thought was an unassailable political organization. In his last run for re-election six years ago, he hadn’t even faced an opponent.
An enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump, he was a frequent visitor to the White House during the former president’s term in office. He had even offered to send a work crew of prisoners from Bristol County’s jails to the Southwest to help build the president’s border wall.
And it was the treatment of detainees that had earned Hodgson the enmity of prisoner rights groups and a range of progressive politicians.
But even though Massachusetts sheriffs are not directly involved in law enforcement — their main functions are managing county correctional facilities and serving civil warrants — Hodgson had touted his reputation of “no one tougher on crime.” He dismissed his critics — including the ACLU, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, and the Biden administration — as being part of “a political scam.”
Heroux, by contrast, had a resume that seemed to be that of someone who couldn’t quite make up his mind what he wanted to be when he grew up.
The 47-year-old Attleboro native, received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and neuroscience from the University of Southern California in 2001. A stint teaching English in Saudi Arabia led to a job for a non-partisan think tank that did work on national security and that led to a master’s in criminology from the University of Pennsylvania, another master’s from the London School of Economics in 2006, and yet another one from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.
In the meantime he served three terms as a state legislator, was three times elected mayor of this city of 40,000 and, along the way, worked in a number of other public or semi-public posts including stints in correction departments in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.
So it perhaps should not have come as a surprise when — shortly after winning a third-term as Attleboro’s mayor — he announced he was going to seek the Democratic nomination to try to unseat Hodgson.
Even winning the primary seemed like a longshot. Heroux was going up against an attorney and a former Somerset police chief and, as his campaign’s own internal polling showed, he wasn’t well known outside the confines of Attleboro.
Nevertheless, with no campaign manager, press officer or professional staff, he managed to win the nomination with a 48% plurality, but in the general election he would face an entrenched incumbent in Hodgson.
Because of Hodgson’s close association with Trump and his often contentious tenure, the race drew statewide and even national attention.
It also drew financial support from beyond the district. The Working Families Party contributed over $242,000 in support of Heroux. Everytown for Gun Safety split nearly $200,000 between boosting Heroux and opposing Hodgson, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Massachusetts Majority PAC, aligned with Baker, spent more than $124,000 backing Hodgson heading into November.
The campaign, political observers predicted, would be a nasty one. They were not disappointed.
The candidates traded accusations the campaign had been tainted by out-of-state “dark money.
But it was in the waning days of the campaign that the sheriff’s use of images of billionaire George Soros, a donor to many liberal causes and a target of frequent attacks from the right, sparked a charge from Democratic officials and others that Hodgson was using a “dog whistle” of antisemitism, a claim the sheriff’s campaign angrily rejected.
On election night, the race for sheriff went down to the wire and into the small hours of the next morning.
As the totals were posted on the whiteboard at Heroux’s watch party, the lead changed several times. But then New Bedford, the largest city in the county, went for Heroux 12,518 to 7,922.
“That can’t be right,” a disbelieving Heroux said at first.
The final tally had Heroux pulling off a razor-thin upset — 50.9% to 49.1%.
Heroux says he doesn’t plan to bring in a whole slate of his own people to the sheriff’s office, although he may employ some of his old mentors in a transition team.
“I don’t plan to come in and start firing people. I know that’s been a concern,” he said, adding he also has no intention of micromanaging the system. “Institutional knowledge matters. There’s a huge learning curve but there’s an institution I need to learn.”
At a post-election press conference held on the lawn of his Newport Avenue home, Heroux said he plans to emphasized the role of the sheriff in running the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and the Jail and House of Correction in North Dartmouth.
Heroux has said he plans to work on preparing inmates to leave the jail and not return, saying he’ll put particular emphasis on the elements that make for successful re-entry to society: housing, continuity in health care, and a job.
There were policies on which he ran that he wants to implement, including evidence-based programs that measure how much recidivism is reduced and working to see the suicide rate among inmates in the county’s jails is lowered.
Heroux will also focus on building discharge plans and improving correctional officers’ working conditions.
He and the outgoing sheriff sat down for a transition breakfast meeting at Morin’s restaurant earlier this month.
On Thursday, he announced he’ll be sworn in at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Durfee High School in Fall River.