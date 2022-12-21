Last February, after surviving a snowstorm, Axel went from an abandoned Chihuahua puppy to the best known dog in North Attleboro.
Axel, who was found in a soft carrier on the side of Draper Road in North Attleboro, is now the town police department’s community resource dog.
For almost a year now, he has appeared at the senior citizen center, schools and public and community events. He went from being unwanted to being the main attraction.
But other pets abandoned in the area were not as lucky.
In Wrentham, an old, blind Chihuahua in poor health had to be euthanized after it was found abandoned on Route 1A near the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets the day before Thanksgiving.
Another dog found near the mall around the same time, a beagle-terrier mix that was about a year old, was adopted by a local veterinarian. It was suffering from mange and bleeding but responded well to treatment, according to the Wrentham animal control officer.
Authorities were flabbergasted that someone would abandon their pets near a busy mall the day before Thanksgiving.
The former owner of Axel, 24-year-old Dominique Scott of Pawtucket, was charged with animal cruelty and sentenced to probation; her case was continued without a finding.
Scott was arrested after North Attleboro police publicized Axel’s abandonment on social media and got a tip.
But the owners of the dogs abandoned in Wrentham were never found despite police also posting the incident on social media.
Four months after Axel was resuced, a 3-year-old female chocolate Labrador was found by a woman in the area of Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro.
The dog, named Brownie, was severely malnourished but recovered after being treated. Brownie also suffered from preexisting medical issues.
The owners in that incident never came forward after police put a post about it on social media and no one has been charged.
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says pet abandonment does not appear to be a growing trend, but is concerned it could become one if the economy worsens.
“A general truism is that when people get into trouble, animals get into trouble,” MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said.
The country is experiencing its highest inflation in four decades and the Federal Reserve just raised a key interest rate another 0.5% in response, but some fear the rate increase will send the economy into a recession and lead to job losses.
Because of high inflation, the cost of pet food and medications — as well as veterinary care — is more expensive.
Halpin said a worsening economy can lead to a rise in animals surrendered to shelters.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, it is estimated that about 6.3 million pet animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.
If anyone needs help meeting their pets’ primary care needs, they should contact their local animal shelter to understand what services may be available to them.
Halpin said if anyone needs to find a new home for their pet they should call their local animal shelter or the MSPCA rather than abandoning it outdoors. Pets left outdoors will be unable to access food, water and shelter and face innumerable threats from weather, cars, predators and other homeless pets, he said.
