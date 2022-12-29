In 2022, area residents likely gained a better appreciation of how precious their water supply is.
From a serious drought that began in early summer and stretched into fall to bacteria and PFAS chemical contamination in several communities, it was a challenging and inconvenient year for water customers and their suppliers.
The drought prompted area communities to implement and/or strengthen outdoor water restrictions for months to ensure there was enough water for essential uses such as drinking, cooking and firefighting.
PFAS chemicals, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances found in many consumer products, have been found in the water in Attleboro and several area towns, leading to costly treatment plans.
Mansfield, North Attleboro and Plainville, which gets some of its water from North Attleboro, experienced bacterial contamination of their water in September. Each town provided bottled water during the water crises.
Attleboro was forced to ban outdoor water use by homes and businesses as the drought worsened, and warnings and fines had to be issued because of the seriousness of the water shortage, which was due to lack of rainfall.
Attleboro is planning a filtration system for removal of PFAS from city water.
North Attleboro also has been dealing with that issue.
“The drought hit North Attleboro a bit less than some other communities as we have number of wells in different parts of town, though it was difficult at times to keep the storage tanks full with Adamsdale well down for PFAS removal upgrades,” DPW Director Mark Hollowell said by email.
That well project is about six months behind schedule due to supply chain issues.
“The contractor has done all they can, but we are waiting on critical Programming Logic Controllers and some other items,” Hollowell said. “It looks like April 1 is the new target for operation of that well.”
Unlike the prolonged drought and ongoing PFAS situation, North Attleboro’s water crisis with E. coli contamination lasted just over a day in late September. It prompted a boil water advisory.
“The E. coli scare was just that, but it should remind people that drinking water is an important resource,” Hollowell said. “The source of the contamination...was likely from surface water (excess rain in the days prior to the incident) mixing with animal feces and getting into our raw water.”
“Our treated water never tested positive as the water is treated with chlorine at the plant,” Hollowell said. “We are working on a project to allow a longer contact time with the chlorine to give a greater assurance that the drinking water coming from the plant is always safe. This process is typically used for surface water supplies, but will be an added dose of protection.”
The DPW director pointed out the cost of water is still a bargain considering its importance and compared to other products.
“Currently our drinking water is about .54 cents per gallon which is the lowest among the 14 surrounding communities,” Hollowell said. “Unfortunately, these PFAS removal projects and other mandates will affect the rates of the enterprise fund. But to put it in perspective, if our rates were to double, it would still only be about 1 cent per gallon.”
Mansfield’s E. coli contamination broke at an inopportune time — over a weekend, and sparked a townwide response in mid-September. Bottled water was provided as a boil water order was issued for four days.
The town also recently opened a new multi-million dollar water treatment plant to tackle the PFAS problem.
In Norton, its water system fared better than many others.
“As far as the drought goes, we have been dealing with lack of water here in Norton for many years, not specifically always just drought related, so as operators we are well trained on the operation of our system in times of stress,” Water and Sewer Superintendent Frank Fournier said in an email. “Our residents are aware for the most part that we have a permanent restriction prohibiting sprinklers and irrigation systems so that helps us out a lot with lowered water demand.”
“Any severity of a drought can have long lasting effects on the wells, the water distribution system, and even on the operators all of which are required to work long hours to maintain our systems,” Fournier said. “Droughts can and often do have negative effects on water quality.”
Water conservation went a long way to help, the superintendent noted.
“The importance of water conservation is obvious to most when they don’t have the water they need when they want it,” Fournier said.
Norton has a fairly new water treatment plant and is now working toward getting new wells.
“We are in the final stages of replacing one of our largest wells,” Fournier said, noting it’s one of three wells that will be replaced. “All have been aging poorly for some time now. Once these new wells are on line we plan to use Well 1 as an emergency backup only.”
That is the well that has had manganese readings that have required water officials to issue public disclosure notices.
“The water at this source before it enters the distribution system has a manganese level higher than the action level. Because this is to remain an active source no matter how much or little we use it MassDEP requires the notice to go out,” Fournier explained. “We have already lowered use at this location, because of this and because the system is blended between all of our other water supply facilities.
“Water quality results throughout the distribution system have shown manganese levels well below the action level for over a year now,” Fournier said.
Norton doesn’t currently have a PFAS problem that needs to be addressed.
“We have been very lucky with our PFAS numbers, and we have not exceeded like other surrounding towns have. Although I’m sure it is inevitable, especially if the limits are lowered again,” Fournier said. “It’s very hard to understand why individual states like Massachusetts chose to go with such a drastically lower PFAS limit compared to where the federal limits are set right from the start.”
“It would have made much more sense to start off at the federal limit then slowly tighten the requirements,” Fournier said. “This would have allowed towns to get funding in place and prepare, not to mention staying away from having to post public notices which ruin customer confidence. Not to mention these public notices costs thousands of dollars each time they are required to be printed and mailed out, money that could have been put towards the solution.”
Foxboro is also striving to tackle its PFAS problem.
“Foxboro Water is planning for the future, by studying treatment options, and doing the needed prep work before a plant that can remove it can be designed,” Water Superintendent Robert Worthley said.
The town is on the State Revolving Fund list for doing design work for the plant.
“At this time it is not known if there will be any loan forgiveness to help with the costs,” Worthley said.
While E. coli can be an issue “almost everywhere, fortunately it has not been an issue in Foxboro,” he said. “Foxboro Water has had training and discussions of our Emergency Response Plan, to help plan for those issues should they occur.”
Drought or no drought, more summers of outdoor water restrictions are expected.
“I know that water restrictions are likely to be more stringent in future summers, not from lack of water in Foxboro, but from regulations,” Worthley said. “The regulations that affect water withdrawals in Foxboro have been linked to levels of declared drought in Massachusetts, and those regulations are much stricter than in the past.”
If anything, area residents have learned a valuable lesson about water the past year.
“There is an old saying that you don’t value water until the well runs dry,” Worthley said. “Perhaps that still holds true.”