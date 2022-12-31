The economic uncertainty of 2021 followed local residents into 2022, and looks to still vex them in 2023.

Inflation, the threats of recession and conflict overseas, combined with the lingering effects of the pandemic, affected both local industry and consumers. But unemployment numbers in the area continued to fall to pre-pandemic levels through the year and housing prices stayed strong despite hikes in interest rates.

Emerald Square mall
Buy Now

The entrance to Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro
High Gas Price
Buy Now

A customer pumps gas June 7 at the Cumberland Farms on Route 1 in South Attleboro, when price for regular, self-serve was $4.99 a gallon.
Housing Construction
Buy Now

A home under construction last March off lower County Street in Attleboro.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.