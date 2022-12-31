The economic uncertainty of 2021 followed local residents into 2022, and looks to still vex them in 2023.
Inflation, the threats of recession and conflict overseas, combined with the lingering effects of the pandemic, affected both local industry and consumers. But unemployment numbers in the area continued to fall to pre-pandemic levels through the year and housing prices stayed strong despite hikes in interest rates.
Turmoil continued in the retail sector as consumers migrated from brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping, as exemplified by the woes of the one-time regional shopping mecca, Emerald Square.
It was placed in court-ordered receivership in 2020 after Simon Properties, which had been the 30-year-old mall’s manager and part owner, said it could no longer pay the mortgage, citing the economic impact of COVID-19 shutdowns. In 2021, Sears, one the original anchor stores, closed. Finally, in May a buyer emerged for the million square-foot retail site. Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y., reportedly paid $29 million, a fraction of the $167 million at which it was valued as recently as 2012, according to a story in the Wall Street Journal. Kohan has a history of buying up “distressed” retail properties, news reports about the company say. As of earlier this month, the mall’s new owners haven’t told town officials what their plans are for the property.
The mall, still North Attleboro largest real estate taxpayer, is at about 60% occupancy, town officials have said, but they have high hopes to repurpose the area for uses other than retail.
Inflation hit area residents along with the rest of the country, although by the end of the year it appeared to be moderating.
A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed in November, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. And a report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revised 6.1% increase in October. But after scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer.
However, nowhere was inflation more of an issue than in the energy sector, particularly in New England, a part of the country that relies heavily on oil for home heating.
In spring, cool days and cold nights and the need for hot water year-round meant thermostats remained turned on. In May, home heating oil costs spiked to over $6 a gallon — double the price of a year before. A $1,000 bill for a typical home was not uncommon. At least one area fuel business made an offer of delivering a half tank instead of the usual fill up.
“I get them all the time,” state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, told The Sun Chronicle of calls for fuel help. “They are not isolated. They usually also have issues with rent, food. It’s hardly only one issue.”
According to Doxo, a third-party bill paying service, residents in Attleboro spent an average of $391 per month on their utilities, compared to a national average of $328.
Self-Help, the agency that handles fuel assistance applications in the area, added additional funding into the accounts of those who qualify.
Gasoline prices in November had climbed to $3.85 a gallon for self-serve regular, 44 cents higher than a year before. Prices began to fall again later in the year. As of this week, a gallon of unleaded gasoline cost an average $3.19 in the U.S., down from $5.02 in mid-June, according to AAA.
Housing
In housing, the red-hot real estate market began to cool somewhat over the course of the year as higher interest rates dimmed buyers’ desire, but didn’t shut it down completely.
As of November, there have been 48,504 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 14.5 percent decrease from the first 11 months of 2021. However, the year-to-date median single family home price increased 7.8 percent on the same basis to $550,000.
In Attleboro, the largest real estate market in the area, there were 353 single-family homes sold during the first 11 months of 2022, a drop of 12.6% compared to the same period last year. The median sale price for those 11 months was $450,000, up more than 7% from the previous year.
The Warren Group, which keeps track of real estate prices and mortgage activity, reported that the number of single-family home sales in Attleboro went from 446 in 2020 to 457 in 2021. The median price of those homes jumped by 14.6% to $420,000.
North Attleboro was named one of the top 10 hottest ZIP codes of the year by real estate listings website Realtor.com, based on the number of clicks a listing got on its website and the length of time a home spent on the market.
“These hottest ZIPs are relatively affordable and just a few hours from the biggest high paying cities,” and that makes them ideal for traditional or remote workers, Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, said in a video accompanying the listing.
It’s a case of supply and demand that may take a while to sort itself out.
“There is still a pent-up demand,” Sheryle DeGirolamo, broker/owner of Kensington Real Estate Brokerage in Attleboro told The Sun Chronicle in April. A lot of people are starting on their first homes, she said. With interest rates poised to rise even more, she adds “some people are afraid they are going to be squeezed out of the market” and are anxious to buy before a home is completely priced out of their reach. She said she had more than 100 showings at one open house in Rehoboth recently. And her agents were seeing potential buyers making offers more than 5 percent over the asking price.
With that demand, some developers have jumped in to increase supply. Bill McDonough, Attleboro building commissioner, told The Sun Chronicle in the spring, “They can’t build them fast enough.” Homes, he said, “are sold before they are finished, for the most part.” Developers are also “getting more creative with land, they are finding land that didn’t appear to be buildable,” and finding ways to put in subdivisions.
Unemployment rates
Those prospective house buyers — if they could swing the mortgage, could look forward to coming home after a day’s work. Unemployment rates in the area largely steadily fell over the year to close to pre-pandemic rates by November, according to statistics from state labor officials. For the first time since before COVID-ordered business shutdowns in March 2020, jobless rates in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle were below 3%, with one exception — Attleboro, which stood at 3.4%. The federal government considers anything below 4% to be full employment.
Those numbers didn’t mean everything was rosy for local businesses and industry, however. Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle that the jobless rate posed a problem.
“A couple of main issues that plagued our members and local businesses in 2022 were supply chain issues, rising costs of goods and services and lack of employees,” Lank said. “These are nationwide problems and are affecting companies big and small. Manufacturers, retail stores, restaurants and service companies had struggled with lack of materials and supplies which in turn affected the goods and services they could provide to the consumers.”
He added the supply chain issues from previous years “are still there but have improved over the second and third quarter of 2022.”
But fears of inflation — and the Federal Reserve’s preferred cure of higher interest rates — still loom over the national economy.
Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported, stock markets buckled on the growing realization that the Fed may be willing to let the economy slide into recession if it decides that’s what’s needed to drive inflation back down to its 2% annual target.
John Miller, a professor of economics at Wheaton College in Norton, fears that policy carries a risk.
“To begin with, over the last five month prices have risen at a 2.5% annualized rate, close to the Fed’s target rate of 2%, and far lower than the headline inflation rate of 7.1%, the average rate over the last year,” Miller wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Beyond that, Fed Policy only tackles the spending side of the problems of ‘too much money chasing not enough goods’ and driving up prices. But most of the upward pressure on prices has come from the supply side, or the ‘not enough goods side.’”
Those problems include breakdowns in international supply chains, shortages, and increasing costs of production, Miller noted, and he also pointed to the fact that hikes in corporate profits have outpaced wage increases. While wages have gone up, he says, they are “still less than the increase in prices of the last year.” Nonetheless, Fed policy is focused on reducing wage increases, which are much needed with rising prices, Miller said.
“By continuing to hike interest rates, the Fed will cost people much needed wage increases and maybe their jobs even as inflation rates are already slowing,” he wrote. “That would be tragic.”