NORTH ATTLEBORO — The news came as a surprise to workers in neighboring stores.
One walked down to read the terse notes posted on the locked doors just before what should have been the lunchtime rush.
Bertucci’s Italian restaurant at Emerald Square had served its last slice of wood-fired pizza. The casual dining spot closed Dec. 5, one of several in the chain shut down in a round of corporate cutbacks.
It was just the latest blow for the troubled mall on Route 1 (South Washington Street.) A once bustling shopping mecca for much of the area for three decades, it went into court-ordered receivership in 2020. Simon Properties, which had been the mall’s manager and part owner, said it could no longer pay the mortgage, citing a loss of revenue due to the pandemic. Last year, Sears, one of its original anchor stores, closed its doors.
It was hardly the only vacancy. A number of national chains and local outlets had moved or closed. The third-floor food court that once hosted a slew of fast-food and ethnic eateries is now down to a handful of spots.
The mall, the town’s largest real estate taxpayer, is at about 60% occupancy, town officials have said.
A reporter walking through the nearly 1 million-square-foot facility one afternoon encountered an older man apparently on his power walk who said, unsolicited, “It’s a ghost town.”
In May of this year, Emerald Square was sold to the Kohan Retail Group of Great Neck, N.Y.. a company that specializes in buying troubled retail properties, according to news reports about Kohan.
The Wall Street Journal in October reported the mall sold for $29 million, a fraction of the $167 million at which it was valued as recently as 2012, according to real-estate data provider Trepp.
Kohan Retail has not disclosed its plans for the property, but Mike Kohan, the firm’s chief executive, told the Journal in October he would give priority to filling the empty space at Emerald Square, including with nonretail tenants such as call centers, medical offices and fitness.
“Tenants that bring more traffic into the mall,” he told the newspaper.
Kohan Retail did not respond to an emailed request for comment for this story.
More than 300,000 shoppers visited Emerald Square on its opening weekend in 1989. The mall started a retail boom along that stretch of Route 1 between the downtown, the Attleboro city line and down to the the Rhode Island border that eventually included Lowe’s, Showcase Cinemas, Best Buy and a range of others large and small.
But at the same time, Emerald Square was facing the same pressures other aging malls were under across the region and country.
“The truth is, in today’s retail world post-Covid, it’s going to be hard to fill that much retail in that market,” Corey Bialow, who represents retail tenants as CEO of Bialow Real Estate, told Bisnow digital magazine for a story on Emerald Square’s woes in June. “Everyone’s kind of consolidating and going smaller, and trying to just have their core assortments in the store and ship everything else online.”
The Boston area has long had an oversaturated mall market, Bisnow reported.
“The region had 24 million square feet of shopping centers last year, making up 9.9% of its overall retail supply, the third-highest concentration of malls among major U.S. metropolitan areas. Since then, a handful of these malls have either been repurposed or have fallen into disrepair,” the magazine said.
North Attleboro officials are working to make sure the first option is the fate of Emerald Square.
“From the town’s perspective, Emerald Square mall is an important part of the town,” Town Manager Michael Borg said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
A drop in the malls’ assessed value, he wrote “will fall to residents and businesses. The town has vested interest in the future of the mall.”
Borg said the town is working on a number of ways to meet the challenge, even though, as the mall is a private business, there’s “only so much we can control.” He said the mall’s new owners have not responded to the town’s overtures thus far.
“Nevertheless, we have taken robust and proactive steps to help support creative and value creating uses for the mall property,” Borg said.
Specifically, he cited:
- Working with the town council and planning board to create a mixed-use zoning bylaw that will allow for more creative uses of available space.
- Championing housing development at the mall as a way to stabilize and revitalize the property.
- Seeking out prospective developers and vendors for the mall.