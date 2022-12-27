On Sept. 30, The Sun Chronicle announced that it would no longer provide its weekly updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
It was 133 weeks, or two years and six months, into the pandemic and the virus had calmed down.
The main reason for the stoppage was that so many home testing kits had been distributed that the numbers of confirmed cases provided by the state could no longer be considered accurate.
Many people who tested positive at home did not report their cases.
Many felt fine or had mild symptoms.
By September, the omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a more transmissible, but less severe version of the virus that hit hard in March of 2020, was circulating along with various sub-variants such as BA 2, BA 4 and BA 5.
The virus had become diffuse and less strong and most people could survive it except for those with severe underlying conditions or the very old.
A news story in The Sun Chronicle on March 8, 2022, the two-year anniversary of the pandemic, said many people were ready to move on.
During the week of Feb. 28, when the mask mandate was lifted in schools, a reporter dropped by the Pleasant Street Bar & Grille in Attleboro.
The crowd was happy. The day was done and it was time for fun.
When one man was asked if he was ready to move on from coronavirus, it prompted a unified response from the bar a couple of feet away: “YES!”
The question was asked to a guy named Richard Tetu who was sitting at a table with two buddies.
“We’re sick of it,” Tetu said, who added some words that family newspapers don’t print. “Everybody is.”
He’d had it with mandates for masks and vaccines.
The average age of those dying from the disease on Dec. 22, 2022 was 80.
During the year it sometimes went to 81 or dipped to 79 or 78.
But it generally stayed in the high 70s and low 80s.
Out of the 373,437 cases among those 60 and older statewide, there were 20,757 confirmed and probable deaths which equaled 5.55% of the total cases.
At that rate about 94% of those over 60 had a good chance of survival, but the most deaths, 12,504, were among those 80 years and older. Those 12,504 confirmed and probable deaths equaled 54.85% of the total confirmed and probable deaths for all ages.
The 20,757 confirmed and probable deaths among those 60 and over equaled 91% of all 22,793 confirmed and probable deaths.
Meanwhile the disease remains among us, but it has lessened its intensity.
Dr. Brian Patel from Sturdy Memorial Hospital summed up the situation.
“We continue to see cases of COVID-19 coming to the Emergency Department for treatment, as well as cases requiring admission to the hospital,” he said last week in a Sun Chronicle interview. “The overall volume of patients being admitted with COVID-19 has increased slightly, but we are not seeing a significant increase in severe illness requiring an ICU level of care.”
Patel said the current level of the disease is “similar to what we expected.”
On any given day Patel said the number of coronavirus patients ranges from four to 10 and the positive test rate fluctuates from 7% to 10% which mirrors the state’s rate and the rates in the local communities as well.
He said if a surge like the one last January happens the hospital is prepared, despite difficulties with staffing.
In January 2022 the disease was running rampant.
It was so bad the public was not invited to the city’s inauguration ceremonies for those officials taking office, including Mayor Paul Heroux.
The Rev. Cheryl Harris, who was the master of ceremonies for the inauguration, said the city had to “defer to the power of the pandemic.”
So without the usual audience of 200 to 300 people, 23 city officials were sworn in during “quiet, but dignified ceremonies” in Bray Auditorium at Attleboro High School.
And the virus not only cut that crowd but had a big impact on Sturdy Hospital’s profit margin for the previous fiscal year.
The hospital reported a loss of $10 million for fiscal year 2020 ending a string of 34 years of surpluses.
The coronavirus pandemic had a lot to do with the downward financial turn, according to new president and CEO Aimee Brewer, who took over in October, about 19 months after the pandemic began.
It affected staffing as well.
As many as 80 employees, or 4% of the 2,044 staff, were sick on any given day.
Numbers provided by Sturdy through September showed that the there were more vaccinated patients admitted to the hospital than unvaccinated patients, those numbers being 125 to 86.
The week ending Jan. 14, 2022 set a statewide record for new coronavirus cases in one week at 132,557.
Fortunately deaths did not set records.
That week there were 344 deaths statewide which equaled 0.26% of all the cases.
A new record for the 10-community Sun Chronicle area was also set at 3,463 cases in the week ending Jan. 13, 2022.
The total number of deaths over the whole pandemic at that point was 339, or 1.09%, for the 10 communities.
The worst week for deaths statewide was the week ending June 20, 2020 when there were 1,158 cases and 227 deaths, a rate of 19.6%.
So in January cases of coronavirus came in a flood, but the deaths did not.
By the week ending Feb. 25 the number of weekly cases statewide had declined to 7,941 and in the 10-community area the number was at 211.
The sharp decline in cases prompted the state’s Department of Education to drop the mask mandate in schools on Feb. 28 and Attleboro followed suit.
The mandate had been in place since the start of school in September.
However all students were back in school as opposed to the year prior when they learned from home three days a week.
At the beginning of January when the virus surge was at its worst there were 1,924 students, or 6.41%, out with the disease in the week ending Jan. 12, 2022 in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle.
Statewide there were 41,063 students out with the disease out of 911,520 total students statewide which was equal to 4.51% of the state’s student population.
Locally the week ending Jan. 5, 2022 was worse for teachers.
That week 362 out of 4,065 in the 14 districts were ill with coronavirus. That number equaled 8.91% of the total number of teachers.
In the week ending Jan. 12, 2022 there were 7,351 teachers out with the virus out of the 136,349 teachers statewide. That number equaled 5.39% all teachers.
That was as bad as it got.
Numbers of the sick plummeted after that.
Seven of the 10 communities responded to a Sun Chronicle request last week for the number of deaths in their communities.
The total number for the 10 communities now stands at 408.
It’s not known if deaths increased in the three non-responding communities, Norton, Rehoboth and Wrentham.
The current numbers available show that the death percentage is less than 1% — 0.87% to be exact.
The case count in the area as of Dec. 22 was 46,516 with the latest number of new cases at 206.
The cases equal 23.16% of the area population of 200,793, which is about 4 points lower than the statewide percentage.
As of Dec. 22, 2022 there were 1,959,910 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide since the pandemic hit in March of 2020.
Out of a population of 7,029,917 the case total equals 27.88%.
However, as was noted before, the numbers are likely higher because not all positive cases from home test kits are reported.
And there have been 21,149 confirmed deaths statewide during that time which is a death percentage of 1.08%
Currently the average age of death is 80.
Since vaccinations began in December of 2020, 146,156 of the 200,793 people who live in the Sun Chronicle’s 10 communities have been fully vaccinated.
That’s a percentage of 72.79%.
So far in the 10 communities, 88,374 people or 44.01% have gotten the first booster and 37,141 or 18.49% have gotten the second booster.
All of those numbers are behind state figures.
The town with the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated people as of Dec.19, 2022 is Seekonk at 53.43% and the town with the highest percentage is Norfolk at 84.27%.
The average for the 10 communities is 73.18%.
Statewide, 5,608,533 or 79.78% of the population of 7,029,917 have been fully vaccinated with the first shot or shots depending on the vaccine used.
Statewide 3,446,326 residents out of the 7,029,917 total population or 49.02% have gotten the first booster.
Only 1,499,691 or 21.33% have gotten the second booster.