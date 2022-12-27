There were more than two dozen house fires in the Attleboro area this year, including one that killed an elderly Attleboro woman a week before Thanksgiving.
Although the other fires did not end in tragedy, many people’s lives were disrupted. In a large Rehoboth fire, businesses were lost after already suffering through two years of a pandemic.
In addition, there were over a dozen traffic deaths on area roads and highways — including those of two recent Attleboro High School graduates.
In the fire that ended in tragedy in Attleboro, 80-year-old Judith Henriques died in an early morning blaze at her Division Street home on Nov. 18.
Her neighbors remembered her as a loving and caring person who was very meticulous in the way she dressed and took care of her house and property.
One of her sons-in-law is an Attleboro firefighter who was not on duty at the time.
The fire was accidental but no official cause has been determined by state and local fire officials.
In January, there were three house fires in Attleboro — two within a week — that struck multi-family dwellings on the city’s East Side.
In March, there were two house fires in Attleboro within 20 hours that displaced 10 people from two families.
At the time, Attleboro Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch called the series of blazes “one of our worst winters for fires.”
There were at least five other house fires in the city with serious damage during the remainder of the year.
When asked last week whether he feared a repeat of the fires this winter, especially with the prospect that people may use alternative sources of heat due to high energy costs, Birch said it was difficult to say.
“There have been times when we thought there could be more fires than usual” but the fears did not materialize, Birch said.
There is no way of predicting what to expect, the fire official said.
“It runs in ebbs and flows,” Birch said.
The causes of the fires vary, from electrical to improperly discarded cigarettes, Birch and other fire officials said.
In one of the most spectacular fires of the year, a 60,000-square-foot, wood-frame commercial building on Route 118 near the Attleboro border burned to the ground in an inferno.
At the time, Fire Chief Frank Barresi said the total destruction would make it difficult to determine the cause of the blaze.
He was right.
After an investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s office, local firefighters and the property owner’s insurance company, they were unable to conclude a source, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell said in an email last week.
“They had several ideas but not one was ultimately determined to be the cause,” Haskell said.
The building had no fire suppression system and was exempted from having one by the state. Firefighters fought the blaze using a hydrant in Attleboro and with tanker trucks because Rehoboth does not have municipal water service.
A new building is under construction on the property, owned by Heritage Realty.
Anawan Brewery, one of the businesses destroyed, opened three months before the fire and will not reopen. In a statement, one of the owners, Steffen Johnson, a Rehoboth native, said the decision was difficult.
“The reasoning behind my decision is in large a combination of many carefully considered factors; the toll mentally, financially, and emotionally is truthfully just too much for me to personally reattempt an opening,” Johnson said.
He also cited rapidly rising building material costs, the possible economic recession, brewing ingredient scarcity and financial hardship.
Deadly crashes
Area roads proved to be deadly this year and the deaths appear to follow a national and state trend.
In Massachusetts, there were 343 fatalities for a 2% increase in 2020 from the 336 deaths in 2019, according to the most recent statistics available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In 2022, there were 15 traffic deaths on Attleboro area roads. They included 19-year-old Michael Ward and 18-year-old Benjamin Kelley, two recent Attleboro High School graduates.
The two teens were killed in a single-car crash on Sept. 18 on Route 123, near the Attleboro water treatment plant, about a month after Terrance Elder, 55, died in a single-car crash on the same stretch of road.
Police say speed was suspected in both crashes.
Memorials for the victims, placed within a short distance of each other, are a grim reminder of the tragic loss of life.
The young Attleboro men had numerous friends and Elder, co-owner of the Triple-Play Car Wash in Route 1 in South Attleboro, was loved and respected by his employees and business partner.
In Seekonk, there were two deaths within a week in January, including one in which 25-year-old Shawn Nguon of Attleboro was killed on Route 152 in a head-on crash.
The driver of the other car, a 16-year-old Attleboro resident whose name was not released because he is a minor, was charged with motor vehicle homicide.
Speed was suspected in both crashes, authorities said.
In June in Seekonk, a Pawtucket couple, Robert and Winifred Langevin, both 70, died in a collision at a dangerous intersection at Lincoln Street and Route 44. The crash and prior fatal crashes prompted safety improvements at the intersection.
Five of the 14 fatal crashes this year occurred on interstates 95 and 495, including one caused by an alleged drunken driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 495 in Mansfield at 3 a.m. on May 7.
The wrong-way driver, Gonasahn Kamara, 44, of Pawtucket, was already on probation for drunken driving when he allegedy crashed into a car killing 31-year-old Kerrie Dolbashian of Bridgewater.
Dolbashian, a certified nursing assistant, was on her way to work her shift at Miriam Hospital in Providence when the collision occurred. Kamara has been indicted and has pleaded not guilty, court officials say.
A fatal crash on Route 1 in Wrentham on March 15 sparked continued calls by the police and fire chief for road improvements on the undivided four-lane highway.
In the crash, 25-year-old Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket was traveling south when she drifted over the center line into the side of a tractor-trailer truck, according to police.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath, who has been calling for barriers or other safety measures for Route 1 for several years, said Coppinger may not have died had the highway had some sort of divider.