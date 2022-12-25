ATTLEBORO — There’s nothing left of the old high school but memories and a big empty space.
It was demolished in months, right after it closed.
The new $259.9 million high school opened on Aug. 29, 2022, but it was not complete.
The building itself was mostly done, except for 3,000 items on a “punch list.”
The “punch list,” which is a list of relatively minor fixes that needed to be done, is down to 300, according to Jack Jacobi, vice chairman of the school building committee.
He said those will be done by Jan. 3 when students return from Christmas break.
Then the focus will be on the outside, which is already being worked on.
To complete that work, the old high school had to be demolished and that has now been done.
The first job to be completed will be the bus loop that ends behind the school on 1 Blue Pride Way.
Completion date for the loop is December 2022, according to a graphic emailed to The Sun Chronicle
The solar panels covering parking spaces in a 222-space lot in the back of the school will be up and running by Jan. 3, Jacobi said.
And there’s a 95-space parking lot to the east of the new high school that has been laid out and will also be available on Jan. 3 when school reopens.
By spring, a grass baseball field to the south of the school in the back will be laid out and a grass softball field, to the east of the school, will be laid out.
Those fields will be irrigated by wells dug nearby.
The sod will be in place by spring, but the fields won’t be used until the spring of 2024 so the grass can become established.
In addition, to the north of the softball field will be a soccer field which also will be grass and irrigated by well water.
A playground for the childhood early education program is under construction.
And to the south next to O’Connell Field in Capron Park, there will be eight new tennis courts.
All told, the parking areas will have 716 spaces.
They will be completed by the summer of 2023 with a final paving and re-striping.
“It will look brand new, shiny and perfect,” Jacobi said.
The final configuration of the rotary at the intersection of Rathbun Willard Drive, Rome Boulevard and Drummond Street is expected to be complete by the summer of 2023.
So by the spring of 2024, the project that stretched out over eight years will be done.
It’s been on time and on budget so far, and there’s currently no reason to believe that won’t continue.
The new school is four stories high, 472 000-square feet and 670 feet long, running east to west parallel to Rathbun Willard Drive.
It cost $259,918,180 to build.
The city is responsible for $133.4 million of that amount.
It borrowed $126 million and the remaining $7.4 million came from other sources.
In total, the city will pay $242.1 million for the school, which includes interest on the loan.
The state chipped in $126.5 million, for a total cost of $368.6 million.
It all began with “visioning sessions” in September 2016 put on by Skanska USA, the project manager out of Boston.
Skanska USA, an international project development and construction company, was chosen as the project manager in February 2016, and later that year in July, Kaestle Boos Associates in Foxboro was hired as the architect for the school.
On April 3, 2018, city voters approved a property tax override to pay for the building with 66% of the vote, and on June 9, 2018, Consigli Construction Co., out of Milford was hired as the general contractor.
Preliminary work began in April 2019 and by summer, construction was well underway.
A little more than three years later, on Aug. 29, 2022, the new school opened its doors to the awestruck eyes of students and teachers.
New principal Kate Campbell described it as “truly the most spectacular school I have ever seen.”
But it’s not all new.
In her office there’s a clock that came from the auditorium of the County Street high school, which closed in 1962.
It’s a timepiece linking the past to the present.
It was the appropriate size for the auditorium, but it’s big for her office.
No one has trouble seeing what time it is from almost any distance. It’s keeping perfect time in a school that is, in essence, running like clockwork.
On June 18, the city said goodbye to the old high school, which opened in 1962.
The so long event was called the “Lights Out Extravaganza” and was attended by hundreds of graduates and students.
More than 600 tickets were sold.
There was a beer garden outside and a buffet inside.
Many spent time walking the halls, memory lane as it were.
Here are a few paragraphs of a story that described the end of the night.
“Blue streaks of light flashed by in the sky like meteors leaving trails against the pitch-black deep heading for their end which is what meteors do.
“But they were not meteors, they were bright blue glow sticks spontaneously thrown into the cold, blustery breeze at Attleboro High School around 10 p.m. on Saturday night at the Lights Out Extravaganza.
“The blue glow show came just after Principal Bill Runey ceremonially said goodbye to the current high school by shutting off (most of) its lights and turning on the lights in the new high school next door.
“The glow sticks kept coming, dozens and dozens, and were all headed for the roof of the current high school which opened in 1962.
“They were thrown by the hundreds of graduates and current students gathered in the parking lot in front of the 60-year-old school at 100 Rathbun Willard Drive.
“They were proud of their old school and gave it one final moment to glow and shed light in the dark.
“It could be said the school went down in a blue blaze of glory.”
Earlier in the evening, during the speeches in Bray Auditorium, School Superintendent David Sawyer, who said he’s spent more hours in that school than perhaps anywhere else, summed up the night with essentially an epitaph for the school.
“Goodbye old girl,” he said. “You served us well.”