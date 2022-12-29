The long arm of the law has grasped suspects wanted in several area crimes, including one in a three-decade-old slaying, and suspects in two rapes that were also decades old.

Jesus Ismael Recinos garcia

Jesus Ismael Recinos Garcia in 1991.

Perhaps most surprising was the arrest in Guatemala earlier this month of a suspect in the Nov. 16, 1991 slaying of Jesus Ismael Recinos Garcia, a father of three, in Attleboro.

eduardo mendez

Eduardo Mendez
Forsythe
Seekonk police work at the scene of a homicide at Greenbriar Village in July 2021. Authorities say Joseph D. Housley, 66, was found shot three times in his apartment.

