The long arm of the law has grasped suspects wanted in several area crimes, including one in a three-decade-old slaying, and suspects in two rapes that were also decades old.
Perhaps most surprising was the arrest in Guatemala earlier this month of a suspect in the Nov. 16, 1991 slaying of Jesus Ismael Recinos Garcia, a father of three, in Attleboro.
Garcia was fatally stabbed outside a house at Dean and Bank streets, allegedly by Mario R. Garcia, after the two spent a night out drinking, according to prosecutors and a family member of the victim.
Garcia, now 50, one of the state’s most wanted fugitives, was apprehended at a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala, a community on the shore of the Pacific Ocean.
Authorities say he had been living under an alias and attempted to flee when authorities moved in to arrest him.
The Bristol County district attorney’s office is currently working on Garcia’s extradition to the United States where he faces a murder charge in Attleboro District Court.
“We never thought this day would come,” said Delia Hernandez, 34, Recinos Garcia’s daughter, in reaction to the arrest. She was only 3 years old when her father was slain.
She thanked all the law enforcement and government agencies responsible for Garcia’s capture, especially state police Lt. Curt Cinelli, who kept working on the case even after leaving the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
In two other crimes, a violent rape in Attleboro in 1994 and a rape of a 13-year-old girl in Fairhaven in 2001, suspects were identified after untested evidence in rape kits was finally analyzed.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III started a new look at cold case murders, rapes and missing person cases during the pandemic when courts were closed and justice seemingly was grinding to a halt.
Police were aided by a grant Quinn obtained to have DNA evidence in cold cases tested or retested using new technology that was unavailable when the crimes were originally committed.
In the Attleboro case, Eduardo Mendez, now 49, was identified as the man who allegedly raped a woman in her mid-30s in 1994 in a Falmouth Street apartment, authorities said.
Mendez, a former Attleboro resident who authorities say is a Guatemalan native illegally in the United States, was identified in 2020 and arrested last month in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Authorities say he might have been identified as a suspect earlier had the rape kit been tested in a state police laboratory because his DNA was in a database due to convictions for other crimes.
Mendez has a history of violent crimes between 1999 and 2001 in New York which required him to give a DNA sample, according to the district attorney’s office.
He is now being held in jail without bail pending trial after a superior court judge deemed him a danger and a flight risk. He also has a federal warrant lodged against him.
Mendez has pleaded not guilty to aggravated rape and unarmed robbery.
In the other cold case, Patrick Avila, 37, of Attleboro, was arrested in connection with the October 2001 rape of a 13-year-old girl. Avila was 17 and lived in Mattapoisett at the time of the incident, according to the district attorney’s office.
Avila vehemently denies the sexual assault, according to his lawyer, and is free on $10,000 cash bail.
He allegedly raped the girl after another teenager sexually assaulted her, but Avila’s alleged assault went undetected until authorities had DNA evidence in the case tested.
The other suspect was found guilty and served prison time soon after the assault.
Forensics also played a large part in the investigation into the unsolved July 4, 2021 homicide of Joseph D. Housley, 66, at his apartment in Seekonk.
His son, Joseph “JD” Housley, 22, of Rehoboth, and a friend, Christopher Heron, 21, also of Rehoboth, pleaded not guilty last month to murder charges in Fall River Superior Court.
The father was found shot three times with a .44 caliber gun in his Greenbriar Village apartment.
Prosecutors say the men were indicted after authorities obtained cellphone records, interviewed associates and tested other evidence the men allegedly tried to destroy.
The men were previously arrested on drug trafficking charges and were held in jail while Seekonk and state police assigned to the district attorney’s office continued to investigate the elder Housley’s slaying.
Prosecutors say the son plotted to kill his father over his father’s alleged abuse of him and his mother. His parents were divorced and “JD” Housley lived with his mother.
The son’s lawyer declined to respond to the allegations after his arraignment. But Heron’s lawyer said his client had nothing to do with the slaying and pointed out that a gun seized from his client was not tied to the killing.