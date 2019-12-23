ATTLEBORO — It was a short and simple ceremony, but was a long and complicated time in the making.
A group of state and local politicians along with school and building officials, 17 in all, wearing hardhats and wielding shiny new shovels, tossed sand in the air.
That was the symbolic start of construction for the city’s new $259.9 million high school on Oct. 3 — a gray and gloomy day.
Actual work on the project began months before in April.
And a year before that, April 3, 2018, 66 percent of voters gave the city permission to raise taxes to pay for the structure.
The city’s share of the cost is $133.4 million for the four-story, 476,425-square-foot school, which will stretch for 670 feet parallel to Rathbun Willard Drive just to the west of the current school.
The city will borrow $126 million, which will be funded by a tax increase, and will have to pay back $242.1 million over a 30-year period.
The state’s school building authority is paying $126.5 million.
While the weather was dark and cold for the official groundbreaking, officials and the crowd that showed up to watch were anything but.
The city was finally on the home stretch of a marathon that had begun at least 11 years before when then-superintendent Pia Durkin said what Attleboro needed was a modern, state-of-the-art high school that could better serve modern students, especially in the areas of science and technology.
A Sun Chronicle story about the ceremony quoted school Superintendent David Sawyer as saying that civilizations throughout history have erected buildings that reflect their values and the same is true of the new high school.
He described it as “a monument to our community’s dedication to its children.”
Principal Bill Runey was excited about its future role in the city.
He said the building will help the school department achieve its vision “to be the center of a community united around education, where all stakeholders value and participate in our collective success.”
It took a long time for all the plans to come to fruition. Durkin made her comments in a news story from 2008.
As recently as February 2016, plans called only for an extensive renovation of the current school, but those were eventually deemed insufficient and too expensive.
So the focus changed to a new building for a new century.
Now that high school is less than three years away.
Opening day is slated for September 2022.
The old school will be razed and new athletic fields installed by November 2023.
And this year’s freshmen will be the first to graduate from what officials are calling the “flagship” of the city’s school system.
