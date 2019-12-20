FOXBORO — Years in the planning, MBTA commuter rail service finally came to town in 2019, providing another option for local riders and hopefully easing parking congestion at other T stations.
The service began the end of October at Gillette Stadium/Patriot Place. While ridership has been somewhat slow to build, that’s to be expected with any new venture, proponents point out.
The 11-month pilot program, a partnership of the MBTA, Kraft Group, and town, runs trains to and from Boston. Foxboro Station offers 10 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trips during peak commuting times.
It’s the first stop on the Franklin/Fairmount lines and goes to South Station in Boston.
“Establishing Commuter Rail in Foxboro has been a goal for a number of people in the town for almost twenty years,” Town Manager William Keegan said. “Many of the communities around us have had the service for years but residents and businesses from Foxboro have had no option but to travel to one of our neighboring towns to utilize the service.
“I think having commuter rail service will prospectively prove to be one of the most significant accomplishments in the town’s history. It has the potential to be an important catalyst to the local and regional economy, particularly for businesses located along Route 1.”
An average of about 75 people per day were using the service in November, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation. Estimates had been for more than double that, about 200, but all pilot programs need time, and it is still early, officials point out.
“We knew that roll out would be slower to start since it is very hard to change people’s habits,” Foxboro Planning Director Paige Duncan said. “We are only two months in and so far things are going well.”
It was announced Thursday that parking for Foxboro Station commuters will be free of charge from Jan. 1 to March 31.
The free parking will be in Lot 4C. It can be accessed by entering at P1 and following the signs.
The lot has over 500 spots and around-the-clock security.
The free parking will "encourage commuters to try out this new service," said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place. "One of the key goals to the pilot program is to have Foxboro-area commuters who drive to Boston today transition to sustainable and stress-free train service.”
Area officials also hope the rail service and additional public transportation to Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield will help make the area a tourist destination.
Foxboro Station is off a spur line that connects to other lines, and opening the new station involved making improvements to the tracks.
The Kraft Group, which owns Patriot Place, Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, had long sought train service to its property and is subsidizing part of the operating costs of the train station, estimated at $1.68 million a year.
A full train schedule can be found at www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Franklin/timetable.
