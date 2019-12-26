ATTLEBORO — Only one first-term mayor in the city’s history has been defeated in a reelection bid, and Mayor Paul Heroux kept that record intact with a landslide win the city’s November election.
“Landslide” was in fact the headline the day after Heroux crushed three-term city councilor Heather Porreca. The incumbent won 67 percent of the vote, sweeping all 12 precincts.
While the race was quiet much of the time, it turned vitriolic at the end.
At first Heroux hedged a little in February, saying he may not run for a second term. But that didn’t last long. The next week he took out papers and was all in.
And why not?
Heroux had a number of successes in his first two years, including a big deal he and Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick worked out to redevelop Union Street between Park and Mill streets.
He also pushed for the city to buy the bankrupt Highland Country Club for the use as a recreation area. It has already been the site of a regional cross-country meet.
While Heroux made a point of not taking too much credit for bringing dreams of a new high school to fruition, he did tout his efforts to lower annual tax payments required to pay for it.
He pushed to extend the loan period from 20 years to 30 years, resulting in lower annual payments — although taxpayers will pay more in the end.
He said the move makes paying for the school more “manageable,” especially for those on fixed incomes.
Heroux also pushed to create a “greener” city by proposing a ban on plastic bags and adoption of the “stretch energy code.”
Both were passed by the city council.
But all that didn’t mean he didn’t face opposition.
Porreca, the city council’s vice president, mulled a run against the incumbent for months before finally making her move.
Her main criticisms of Heroux were that downtown revitalization wasn’t moving fast enough and that he has an abrasive leadership style that corroded relationships with city officials employees.
“As your mayor, I will bring vision, motivation, creativity and the ability to listen,” Porreca said as her campaign opened. “Fostering and inspiring teamwork are crucial skills that motivate all to achieve excellence in the management of the day-to-day workings of a community.”
She expanded on that later in the campaign, pounding Heroux with allegations that he couldn’t work well with department heads and that he had alienated parts of the city’s workforce.
She won the endorsement of the firefighters’ union, which apparently was displeased with its relationship with the mayor.
While she acknowledged progress with downtown revitalization, Porreca said a bigger and bolder effort was needed.
She claimed she had contacts among developers who would come to town, buy up properties and do $1 billion worth of redevelopment.
By the end of the campaign, Porreca had labeled Heroux a “bridge burner” who couldn’t work well with others while Heroux said Porreca lied about his relationships with others.
“If I wasn’t working well with all these people we wouldn’t have all these things going on,” he said during a debate.
Porreca maintained he was driving a wedge between employees, engaging in shouting matches and sending nasty emails that created divisions.
“I’ve been on the receiving end of a Paul tirade,” she said. “How can you rebuild bridges you have burned? How can you effectively lead a city?”
In the end that did not work. Voters liked the mayor’s first term.
Heroux, who has pledged to serve no more than three terms, will be sworn in during inauguration ceremonies Jan. 7 along with all other city officials.
