Thirty-six legal marijuana stores have opened in Massachusetts over the past year, but none of them are in the Attleboro area.
The area has been slow to get in on the new trend that generated $420 million in sales over the previous 12 months.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said marijuana stores will be opening in the city soon, but officials have taken a cautious approach. The mayor said anything new takes time.
He has previously said fees and taxes paid by the future stores will help the city fund services, such as the school department.
The operation that is the closest to opening locally is Nova Farms in Attleboro.
Company President Derek Ross said he hopes to get his final license from the state next month and would be ready to open within a week at his facility at 34 Extension St.
He has provisional licenses to grow marijuana indoors, turn it into products such as candy, and sell it at a retail store.
Ross said Nova Farms has been ready to go for three months and has already hired employees who are being trained, but the final state license is taking longer than expected.
The delay has been frustrating, he said, as his farm in the Berkshires is producing marijuana and after six to eight months the product begins to degrade.
His farm, he said, is the largest on the East Coast and he is sitting on 5,000 metric tons of marijuana he can’t sell at a time when other dispensaries are experiencing a shortage.
“I think they are overwhelmed with applications and are holding back because of the lack of supply,” Ross said of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.
Not only is the delay holding up his business, but the City of Attleboro is losing out on tax revenue, he said.
Ross said he anticipates his store in Attleboro will sell between $500,000 and $1 million a week and the city will get sales taxes and an impact fee from that.
Other reasons for the delay in approving local marijuana operations could be the moratorium some communities, such as Mansfield, put on them after a statewide referendum made it legal, and the newness of the process and regulations.
Nova Farms also had its provisional licenses briefly suspended by the state last fall when one of its investors, Mark Rioux, was charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws. The charges were dismissed and the state lifted the suspension, but there was lost time.
Other areas of the state have been quicker to get into the marijuana business.
In November of 2018, the first marijuana stores in Massachusetts history opened in Leicester and Northampton. They were such a novelty they attracted long waiting lines and traffic jams in their early days.
The problems have eased as more stores open in places such as Wareham, Easthampton and Salem.
Northampton received $1 million in sales taxes from marijuana in just the first six months of operation, although officials there said the revenue stream was likely to diminish, just as the traffic did, because competing stores will open in other towns.
Some of the stores in Massachusetts sell marijuana only for medicinal purposes while others are for recreational pot for adults. The products being sold include a wide range of edibles.
The closest retailers to this area are in Millis and Brockton, both about 25 miles from downtown Attleboro.
At a Brockton store called In Good Health, you can buy anything from $17 Pina Colada Gummies laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, to $30 dark chocolate bars.
You can also buy marijuana cigarettes called Bullfighter for $16 each.
Although the 36 stores are spread out across the state, soon they will have lots of competition. Provisional licenses have been issued for 53 more stores and 166 applications are pending before the Cannabis Control Commission.
Another area company is closing in on opening in North Attleboro. Town officials have come to what is called a “host community agreement” with the company, Green Leaf Health Inc.
The agreement calls for the company to pay a fee of 3 percent based on sales, along with other taxes.
The so-called impact fee can only be used for services directly related to the store, such as traffic control. The taxes can be used for any purpose.
Green Leaf has proposed opening a facility at 91 George Leven Drive, but is awaiting the final license from the state.
While the marijuana business seems to be booming in Massachusetts, there has been considerable push-back toward the practice of vaping, or inhaling vaporized substances, including marijuana.
Gov. Charlie Baker put a four-month ban on the sale of vaping materials in September after there were several deaths across the country.
Locally, schools and health groups have been campaigning to educate the public on the dangers of vaping, which was originally promoted as a way to quit smoking cigarettes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.