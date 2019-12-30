This past year, a woman was killed in broad daylight in a busy shopping center in North Attleboro by an obsessed former co-worker who later turned the gun on himself.
Five months later, a teenager allegedly turned a knife on his friends at his North Attleboro home and stabbed three of them, two fatally.
It was the most violent year in North Attleboro since late 1988 when a man fatally beat his sister with a baseball bat and a couple died in a murder-suicide on the same day on Jan. 2.
In the first homicide in a decade in Plainville, a family and neighbors were stunned when a 21-year-old son allegedly fatally stabbed his mother in their home. Police said he told investigators he heard voices in his head which prompted him to kill her.
Although the homicides are shocking and attracted the attention of Boston news stations, the Attleboro area has a low homicide rate when compared to larger surrounding cities like Providence and Boston, or even Taunton and Pawtucket.
But no community is immune to extreme violence.
In North Attleboro, authorities say Steven Fregeolle, 32, of Johnston, stalked 37-year-old Brandi Berg of Riverside, R.I., and shot her several times in front of stunned shoppers as she sat in her locked car at the Fashion Crossing shopping plaza off Route 1 on June 22.
Berg, who used to work with Fregeolle at a Warwick car dealership before changing jobs, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where she was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police Fregeolle stood in front of the car and shot directly at Berg, the mother of a 14-year-old daughter, through the front windshield. Police found 11 spent shell casings outside the car.
Before the murder, Berg had texted her boyfriend that Fregeolle had followed her to the shopping plaza and was harassing her. She said he knelt next to her car, “knocking on my window and asking me to go talk with him somewhere,” according to court records.
After shooting Berg, Fregeolle drove to Francis C. Carter Memorial Preserve, an 842-acre wildlife sanctuary in Charlestown, R.I., where he fatally shot himself.
The murder was the first in North Attleboro since 2013 when former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez shot and killed Odin Lloyd of Boston in the North Attleboro Industrial Park, about a half mile away from his Westwood Estates home. Hernandez was found guilty of the murder and sentenced to life. He killed himself in a jail cell in 2017.
Two months after Berg was murdered, police say 19-year-old Daniel Randall stabbed three North Attleboro friends at a gathering at his Birch Street home.
Aidan Hanrahan, 21, and Joshua Lemken, 21, also known as Joshua Walter, died of their wounds. Erik Lundstedt, 21, was treated for serious injuries at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and survived.
Lundstedt said the attack on Aug. 29 was unprovoked and that he tried to help his friends before being stabbed himself. Randall allegedly claimed he acted in self-defense, saying he was jumped over marijuana he had in his pocket.
Randall has been indicted on two counts of murder, armed assault to murder and mayhem. He is being held in jail without bail after pleading innocent in Fall River Superior Court. He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference but no trial date has been set.
The tragedy in Plainville occurred Oct. 24 when 21-year-old Sean E. Murphy left his father, Patrick, shopping at Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield. He drove to his Landau Road home where, police said, he stabbed his 51-year-old mother, Carlyn, to death in the kitchen.
After the stabbing, authorities say Murphy drove to Patriot Place in Foxboro to watch a movie at the Showcase Cinema de Lux. He was arrested around 11:30 p.m. walking back to his car about an hour after his father arrived home from shopping in Mansfield and made the gruesome discovery.
After his arrest, Murphy told investigators that voices in his head prompted him to kill his mother. He told police the CIA and the National Security Administration implanted devices in his head.
He was indicted on murder charges and is being held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital. Murphy was scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 24 in Dedham Superior Court.
