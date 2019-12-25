NORTH ATTLEBORO — Keith Lapointe remembers the time in 2015 when the town administrator proposed a budget, selectmen changed it, the finance committee changed it again, and Representative Town Meeting made still more changes.
After years of financial problems for the town, the administrator had proposed across the board spending cuts, treating departments equally. The selectmen, he said, made more selective cuts that went deeper for some department than others.
After a town-wide vote defeated a tax increase proposal, a new board of selectmen made still more changes before the finance committee and town meeting acted.
It turned out no one ended up happy with the result, yet no one could be held responsible for it because so many bodies contributed to it.
There was frustration that no one seemed to be in charge.
“Nobody liked that budget, but nobody owned it. There was no accountability,” Lapointe said.
He believes that budget process was indicative of why the town needed a new form of government and why voters approved of one last spring.
In a historic change for North Attleboro, voters on April 2 adopted a charter for the first time that brought in a more centralized government.
Gone was the ancient New England tradition of town meeting.
The election result suggested there was a general consensus that the town needed to reduce its number of independent fiefdoms and have one person who residents thought could be held accountable for how the town was run.
On the other hand, some North Attleboro residents liked being able to elect people to panels such as the board of public works, which ran counter to the need for centralization.
Lapointe said he believes the charter commission and Chairman Mark Fisher did a good job of balancing the two views and coming up with a compromise form of government.
It helped get the change approved whereas previous attempts had failed, he said.
For example, the commission proposed a strong town manager position, rather than a mayor. There were concerns having a mayor would bring with it negative connotations of being a city rather than a town.
It also made the president of the town council a figurehead position who residents could go to when they were unhappy about something.
Lapointe ended up becoming the council president by virtue of being the top vote-getter among council candidates.
With the change, some elected boards were retained, such as public works, whereas town meeting was abolished.
The council replaced town meeting as the legislative branch of government while the non-elected manager replaced elected selectmen as the executive.
Mitch MacDonald, a member of the charter commission, said he could see demand for a new form of government growing over the years and was not surprised the charter passed last spring.
The change actually started before the charter was adopted when younger, new faces started getting elected, he said.
The defeat of two proposed tax increases despite years of fiscal problems added to the sense that reform was needed, he said.
“Momentum was growing,” he said.
MacDonald said two early attempts at solving constant budget problems with tax increases, known as overrides, failed before one was finally approved.
The two failed votes contributed to a sense the town was “stuck in the mud,” unable to solve longstanding problems, he said. People wanted change.
“People wanted a simplified, efficient, streamlined government,” he said.
Now, the new people in government have to make it work.
The town council took over in July and it is in the process of hiring a town manager.
Lapointe said councilors are well aware that everything they do sets a precedent and will go a long way toward determining whether the new government works well.
Hiring the right town manager is key, he said.
One issue, he said, is he thinks a lot of people view the council as being the same as the disbanded board of selectmen, who previously ran the town.
The town manager is in charge, he said.
MacDonald said he believes the council is off to a good start.
They seem to be moving very deliberately,” he said.
Former Town Administrator Michael Gallagher has been the acting town manager since July 1, but the council now has a list of final candidates for a permanent hire and is expected to make a decision in January.
