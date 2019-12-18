The New England Patriots tied an NFL record by earning their sixth Super Bowl title on Feb. 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams included 10 fourth-quarter points, and made Patriots coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady the first coach-quarterback combination to win six rings.
Brady was 21-for-35 passing for 262 yards and no touchdowns. Receiver Julian Edelman caught 10 of the 12 balls thrown his way en route to 141 receiving yards and the Super Bowl MVP honor.
It was a game dominated by defense before Brady led a pair of classic, fourth-quarter drives.
He completed four straight passes, including a pair of receptions for 47 yards to now-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski. The latter set up running back Sony Michel’s 2-yard touchdown, which was the only touchdown in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.
Michel’s leap over the goal line put the Patriots up 10-3 in the only Super Bowl to not have a touchdown in the first three quarters.
New England All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore made among the biggest defensive plays in a game in which there were many. With just over four minutes remaining, Gilmore intercepted an underthrown pass by Rams quarterback Jared Goff at the New England 2 yard line.
Three minutes later, following a 72-yard drive that featured a pounding ground game, kicker Stephen Gostkowski connected on a 41-yard field goal with 1:12 remaining. It gave the Patriots a two-possession, 13-3 lead and ultimately clinched another parade down Boston’s Boylston Street in the days to come.
The Patriots concluded the regular season 11-5 following a pair of losses in December. But they proved ready for another Super Bowl run, showcased by a postseason beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers. It wasn’t an easy road, however, as the Patriots then had a dogfight one week later, taking an overtime win over North Attleboro native Anthony Sherman and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
Unfortunately for New England fans, neither the Boston Celtics or the Boston Bruins were able to complete the “Boston Slam” of championships following their 2018-19 regular seasons.
The Bruins ended with heartbreak. They advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals only to lose a one-sided game to the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. The Eastern Conference champion Bruins tallied a 49-24-9 record following the 2018-19 season.
The Celtics lost in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.
